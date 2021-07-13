Cancel
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Could Win An Emmy For Their Oprah Interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could win an award for their highly popular interview with Oprah, as it was just nominated for an Emmy. Earlier this year on March 7, the world was rocked by the explosive interview when Oprah with Meghan & Harry: A CBS Primetime Special aired. The interview featured both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opening up about their controversial move from England to the United States, as well as the renouncing of their royal status and their relationship with the rest of Prince Harry’s family.

