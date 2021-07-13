Cancel
Mario has been trapped inside a luxury watch

By Ana Diaz
Polygon
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the low price of $2,150, you can live out Bowser’s wildest fantasy and trap Mario on your wrist forever. TAG Heuer, a Swiss luxury watch manufacturer, is collaborating with Nintendo to make a Mario-inspired smart watch, to be released on July 15. In addition to a Mario Pipe, Super...

