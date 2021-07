Bellingham was unprepared for the heat wave that hit over the last week of June. When our average June high is around 65 degrees, it’s no wonder that most of us struggled with oppressive humidity and temperatures well above 90 degrees. Many Bellingham residents lack resources like air conditioning to help mitigate this kind of weather. This raises some concerns such as: What can we do to stay cool if we’re hit with another heat wave, and how can we do it on a college student’s budget?