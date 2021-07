– Work will begin on Wednesday in Shelby County to mill and inlay a section of roadway that will require lane closures for up to a week, weather permitting. Two locations in Center will be impacted as crews begin Wednesday morning to mill and inlay the roadway at the intersection of Loop 500 and SH 7. The second location of work is scheduled on SH 87 (Shelbyville Street) beginning at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Corp. (BNSF) railroad crossing and moving south toward Loop 500.