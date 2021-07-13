Cancel
Public Safety

Davenport police release name of shooting victim

By Emily Andersen
Quad Cities Onlines
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavenport police have released the name of a man who was shot and killed Friday. Kiyon Jackson, 43, of Davenport, was pronounced deceased by Davenport Fire and Medic after police responded to a call at about 8:30 p.m. Friday about a disturbance on the 1400 block of College Avenue. The...

qconline.com

