Missed cut key to Rory McIlroy contending at The Open?

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 11 days ago

A quirky statistic indicates Rory McIlroy might be a serious threat at The Open Championship despite coming off a missed cut at the Scottish Open. Of the past nine times McIlroy has failed to reach the weekend of a tournament, the Northern Irishman has rebounded to win the following event three teams.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

