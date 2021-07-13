Cancel
Anti-speculation working group has tough job, Frank tells LSPWCD committee

By Jeff Rice
julesburgadvocate.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s going to be difficult for legislators to strengthen Colorado’s already strong water anti-speculation laws, but that’s what a study group is looking at. Joe Frank, manager of the Lower South Platte Water Conservancy District, told his board’s executive committee Tuesday it will be tough for the study group to come up with viable recommendations to the legislature.

