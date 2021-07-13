Washington receives $11M to support rural COVID response efforts
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington has received more than $11 million from the Biden administration to support COVID-19 response efforts in rural communities. On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services authorized $11,626,920 for Washington to support rural COVID efforts. The funding will be allocated to 45 small rural hospitals around the state, which will also go to COVID testing, and treatment against new variants.www.kxly.com
