Healthy Living Market donates sign to Detail Works
Program by Spectrum Youth and Family Services provides opportunities for youth skill development. Vermont Business Magazine Healthy Living Market and Café has partnered with Spectrum Youth and Family Services to provide a new sign for its service center, Detail Works. A Spectrum enterprise doubling as an automotive detailer, Detail Works was created to help young adults build the soft skills needed to thrive in a workplace environment.vermontbiz.com
