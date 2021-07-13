Cancel
Martin Lawrence's Daughter Jasmin Is Dating Eddie Murphy's Son Eric – Glimpse inside Their Relationship

Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy's relationship is set to take a new dimension after their children confirmed they are dating via social media. Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy are two of America's finest comedians/actors. They have many awards, honors, and recognitions to prove their undeniable talents and will go down in history as two of the best in their fields.

