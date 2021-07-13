Martin Lawrence’s Daughter Jasmin Is Dating Eddie Murphy’s Son Eric – Glimpse inside Their Relationship

Learn more about Eddie Murphy’s 10 children, who the actor has had with five different women throughout his career. Eddie Murphy, 60, has been a beloved actor and comedian since he made his debut on Saturday Night Live in 1980. Along with his lengthy and memorable career, which includes an Emmy and a Golden Globe win, Eddie has built a family to share in his success. His 10 children come from relationships he’s had with five different women, and it seems like the Delirious comedian has a strong bond with his kids.