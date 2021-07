A Cass County man is heading to federal prison following a conviction of defrauding two Central Illinois school districts. 48 year old Daniel Brue of Virginia and formerly of Beardstown was sentenced on Monday to 2 years and 9 months in federal prison, to be followed by 3 years of mandatory supervised release, following his conviction on four counts of wire fraud related to his theft from the Bement and Meridian school districts while working as their superintendent. Brue has also been ordered to pay restitution totaling over $343,000.