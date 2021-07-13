Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

Alert: South Africa's police say death toll has risen to 72 in rioting sparked by imprisonment of ex-President Jacob Zuma.

Jacksonville Journal Courier
 11 days ago

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's police say death toll has risen to 72 in rioting sparked by imprisonment of ex-President Jacob Zuma.

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Zuma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Johannesburg#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
Related
AfricaPosted by
The Conversation Africa

Violence in South Africa: an uprising of elites, not of the people

From time to time, South Africa is rudely reminded that its past continues to make its present and future difficult. It does not always recognise this reality when it sees it. The latest – and most shocking – reminder is the violence which followed the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma. The mayhem devastated KwaZulu-Natal, the home of Zuma and his faction of the governing African National Congress (ANC), and damaged Gauteng, the economic heartland which also houses hostels in which working migrants from KwaZulu-Natal live.
AfricaTimes Daily

South Africa's jailed ex-leader attends brother's funeral

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Former South African president Jacob Zuma was allowed to leave prison briefly Thursday to attend his brother’s funeral. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00...
AfricaPosted by
KRMG

South Africa faces rioting over jailing of ex-leader Zuma

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — Violent rioting has erupted in two South African provinces against the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma, with supporters blocking roads and looting shops. At least 62 people were arrested, South Africa police said Sunday. Zuma started serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court last...
Africanorthwestgeorgianews.com

Death toll in South Africa mayhem rises to 337, minister says

Johannesburg — South Africa's government said on Thursday that the death toll from a week of mayhem and mob violence had risen to 337 people. In the the coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal, there were 258 deaths. Another 79 were confirmed in Gauteng province, which includes the capital, Pretoria and the country's economic hub, Johannesburg, cabinet minister Khumbuzo Ntshaveni said.
Africanewsbrig.com

Riots in South Africa as ex-president challenges sentence

Deadly riots are continuing in South Africa as jailed former President Jacob Zuma challenges his sentence at a hearing in the country’s top court. Footage showed people looting shops and setting fire to buildings. Unrest began last week after Zuma handed himself in to begin a 15-month sentence. Several people...
Societytrust.org

What's behind the rioting that rocked South Africa?

JOHANNESBURG, July 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - From factories and malls going up in flames to supermarkets stripped bare by looters, South Africans were shocked this month when the army was used to stem the worst violence in decades. What exactly sparked the riots and how do government, and regular...
ProtestsCNBC

Photos show South Africa riots in the wake Jacob Zuma arrest

Protests erupted in South Africa last week after former President Jacob Zuma handed himself in to police. Experts have suggested that underlying issues such as "rampant unemployment, widespread inequality and discontent with Covid-19 related restrictions are the powder keg." Protests erupted in South Africa last week after former President Jacob...
AfricaPosted by
The Independent

Jacob Zuma released from prison to attend his brother’s funeral after violent riots

Former South African president Jacob Zuma was allowed to attend his younger brother’s funeral on Thursday after his application for compassionate leave for one day was accepted, prison authorities said.Mr Zuma, 79, was allowed to wear a civilian outfit and mourn his brother, Michael, who died last week after battling an undisclosed disease for more than seven years. Michael will be buried in his home in the Kwa-Zulu Natal province.According to reports, mourners stopped at the former president’s home before members of the Umkhonto weSizwe local military veterans association, who have been guarding Mr Zuma’s home since March, directed them...
Public Healthwcn247.com

South Africa's vaccination drive regains pace after unrest

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s acting health minister says the country's COVID-19 vaccination campaign is regaining momentum after being disrupted by a week of riots sparked by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma. Acting Health Minister Mamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said Friday that at least 120 pharmacies, including 71 that were vaccination sites, were damaged and closed during the unrest in the KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces. She says more than 47,000 vaccine doses were destroyed when the sites were ransacked and the "violent nature of the protests unsettled the health care system as a whole.” South Africa's government has said at least 337 people died during the riots this month.
AfricaKeene Sentinel

Deadly riots in South Africa are a 'huge tremor' for Africa's most renowned liberation party

CAPE TOWN — When Cyril Ramaphosa took the helm of the African National Congress, Africa’s most storied political party and the inheritance of Nelson Mandela and South Africa’s liberation legacy, he promised to reverse the misrule, marked by corruption and inequality, that had allowed deep race and class divides to fester more than two decades into Black-majority rule.
AfricaVoice of America

South Africa Turmoil

On this edition of Encounter, Ambassador Michelle Gavin, senior fellow for Africa Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations and former Ambassador to Botswana, and Frans Cronje, CEO of the Johannesburg-based Institute of Race Relations, analyze with host Carol Castiel the political, economic and social situation in South Africa following the arrest and detention of former South African president Jacob Zuma given the protests, looting and violence which this incident triggered. How did the celebrated multiracial democracy led by Nelson Mandela reach this critical juncture point, and what does the future hold for South Africa?
AfricaWashington Post

South Africa was a tinderbox. The ANC was the match.

Palesa Morudu Rosenberg is a South African writer based in Washington, D.C. South Africa is a tinderbox marked by extreme inequality. And last week, the country’s ruling party lit the match. Anarchic scenes of violence and large-scale looting engulfed the populous provinces of Gauteng, the mining and financial heartland, and...
Societymarketresearchtelecast.com

South Africa revives the ghosts of ‘apartheid’ violence

South Africa lives these days in a precarious peace imposed by the presence of the Army in its streets. There are 25,000 soldiers to whom the South African Government has entrusted itself to avert what has been the worst wave of riots in the country – 337 people have died in the riots – since the end of the apartheid, now 27 years ago. On Thursday, the road that leads to the Estcourt prison, in the KwaZulu Natal region, dawned flanked by some of those soldiers, along with numerous policemen. They were waiting for a single man, one of the inmates, authorized to leave jail for a few hours to attend the funeral of his brother. That prisoner was Jacob Zuma, 79, a former president of South Africa.
Advocacytheelephant.info

The Protests Are Bigger Than Zuma

Contrary to what we are hearing in the news, the violence and looting go beyond the #FreeJacobZuma campaign. This is not to deny that the violence was instigated, and that the campaign was a catalyst, but it is definitely not the cause of the level of violence displayed. We have grown to live with violence in South Africa, from the high levels of gender-based violence to the constant xenophobic attacks and the daily violence to which anyone living in the country can attest.
Africaalbuquerqueexpress.com

'Austerity kills!' ? Activists hijack Mboweni's virtual panel talk

A virtual panel discussion featuring Finance Minister Tito Mboweni was hijacked and flooded with screams of "austerity kills". The event, organised by the Bishopz Foundation, took place on Thursday evening and was meant to discuss South Africa's economic outlook. As Mboweni was about to be given the platform to speak,...
AdvocacyPosted by
Daily Mail

Seven dead as 'war-like' riots and looting breaks out in South Africa: 'Glimpse into hell' as six-month-old girl is shot in the head during protests over ex-president Jacob Zuma's jail sentence

Seven people have been killed amid 'war-like' riots and looting in South Africa following the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma. Demonstrations broke out Friday after Zuma was taken to prison to start a 15-month term for failing to cooperate with a corruption probe, and quickly turned violent. Fighting has been...

Comments / 0

Community Policy