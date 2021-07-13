Google Fined Millions in France, Allegedly Violated Orders To Negotiate With Publishers

Facebook is seeking to disqualify Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan from participating in any decisions regarding the agency's antitrust lawsuit against the company. “Due process entitles any targeted individual or company to fair consideration of its factual and legal defenses by unbiased Commissioners who, before joining the Commission, have not already made up their minds about the target’s legal culpability,” Facebook wrote in a petition filed Wednesday with the FTC. “When a new Commissioner has already drawn factual and legal conclusions and deemed the target a lawbreaker, due process requires that individual to recuse herself from related matters when acting in the capacity of an FTC Commissioner.”