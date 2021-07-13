Google Fined Millions in France, Allegedly Violated Orders To Negotiate With Publishers
France’s Competition Authority fined Google $593 million for allegedly violating orders to negotiate paid deals with news publishers. The April 2020 order said Google must negotiate with publishers for the right to show snippets of their content in its search results. The latest find came after complaints from publishers that Google sidestepped France’s rule of a new European Union copyright directive.www.mediapost.com
