Google Fined Millions in France, Allegedly Violated Orders To Negotiate With Publishers

By Laurie Sullivan
mediapost.com
 11 days ago

France’s Competition Authority fined Google $593 million for allegedly violating orders to negotiate paid deals with news publishers. The April 2020 order said Google must negotiate with publishers for the right to show snippets of their content in its search results. The latest find came after complaints from publishers that Google sidestepped France’s rule of a new European Union copyright directive.

Internetmarketresearchtelecast.com

Bundeskartellamt examines mandatory registration of Facebook deal

The Federal Cartel Office has initiated further proceedings against the US Internet giant Facebook. The authority is examining whether the planned takeover of the start-up Kustomer by the online network falls within the scope of German merger control, as it announced on Friday. The company, founded in 2015 and based in New York, provides platforms for customer service and so-called chatbots that are supposed to be able to answer customer inquiries automatically.
InternetPosted by
pymnts

EU Readies Probe Into Facebook Kustomer Purchase

The European Union is set to launch an antitrust investigation into Facebook’s acquisition of customer service startup Kustomer. As Reuters reported Friday (July 23), citing unnamed sources, the European Commission will hold a preliminary review of the deal on Aug. 2 before launching a more in-depth, 90-day probe. Facebook announced...
BusinessSFGate

Discovery Braces for Fight to Protect Polish Business Against Government Crackdown on Foreign Ownership

Discovery is bracing for a bitter fight to keep its business in Poland amid an aggressive drive by the country’s ruling right-wing party to block foreign ownership of media. On July 7, Poland’s Law and Justice party (PiS) sought amendments to the local Broadcasting Act specifying that TV and radio license holders can’t be directly or indirectly controlled by entities that aren’t in the European Economic Area.
BusinessWNCY

EU antitrust regulators to investigate Illumina, Grail deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators opened on Thursday a full-scale investigation into U.S. life sciences company Illumina Inc’s proposed buy of cancer test maker Grail Inc, worried that the deal may curb innovation and competition. The European Commission’s announcement confirmed a Reuters story last week. “The proposed acquisition may...
Businessmediapost.com

Amazon Sued By Regulator Over Dangerous Marketplace Merchandise

Amazon has allowed outside vendors to use its platform to sell flammable nightgowns for children, defective carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that fail to meet Underwriters Laboratories' safety standards. That's according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which this week filed an administrative complaint accusing the company of...
Internetmediapost.com

ENGINE Lets Ad Media Buyers Build, Target Profiles In One Platform

ENGINE today launched a platform for its media exchange that offers first-party data and integrations for advertisers to develop audience targets, plan media across channels, and take action. The platform launches with an undisclosed agency client to help media buyers seeking one platform to build and target audiences. “The transition...
Economymediapost.com

How Can TV Companies Win In Ecommerce-Centric World?

The following was previously published in an earlier edition of Media Insider. I was really intrigued by Benedict Evans’ recent essay, “Resetting Online Commerce,” which discussed issues the current acceleration in online commerce will inevitably raise for the world of advertising. Evans is the super-insightful venture capitalist, pundit and media...
Businessmediapost.com

Publicis Acquires Retail Media Platform, Integrates With Epsilon

Publicis Groupe is moving deep into retail media, announcing the acquisition this morning of CitrusAd, a SaaS platform that optimizes advertising for brands directly within retailer websites. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but CitrusAd is an Australian-based company founded in 2017 and has a team of 130 engineers...
Businessgsmarena.com

Google fined €500 million in France over an antitrust lawsuit

No!!! Take down Apple and Microsoft too!!! ;)) Joke aside, for Google Search, Bing can ... Youtube is the only Google-owned service I use (except for Play Store, of course). Otherwise I can do well with Microsoft... Rating0 |. k10258. 8jX. blue.sun, 22 hours agoThen comes Apple. :-D Or Microsoft.No!!!
Internetmediapost.com

FTC Chair Shouldn't Participate In Antitrust Case, Facebook Argues

Facebook is seeking to disqualify Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan from participating in any decisions regarding the agency's antitrust lawsuit against the company. “Due process entitles any targeted individual or company to fair consideration of its factual and legal defenses by unbiased Commissioners who, before joining the Commission, have not already made up their minds about the target’s legal culpability,” Facebook wrote in a petition filed Wednesday with the FTC. “When a new Commissioner has already drawn factual and legal conclusions and deemed the target a lawbreaker, due process requires that individual to recuse herself from related matters when acting in the capacity of an FTC Commissioner.”
Internetmediapost.com

Google, GoDaddy Team Up

GoDaddy announced a partnership with Google on Tuesday to introduce a one-click Google Shopping expansion to easily create ads. It’s an addition to GoDaddy’s current Google Shopping capability that provides customers with an opportunity to scale their businesses and use Google to reach millions of new shoppers. Greg Goldfarb, vice...
BusinessTechSpot

French watchdog fines Google $591M for failing to negotiate fair deals with local news publishers

In brief: Google has been accused of not acting in good faith when asked to negotiate fair payment for using news snippets across Search and Google News. As a result, the French competition watchdog has fined the company to the tune of $591 million and will continue to fine them for every failure to negotiate deals with individual publishers within two months of receiving such requests.
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Ancillary copyright: Google has to pay a fine of 500 million euros in France

The French competition authority ARCEP has fined Google 500 million euros for failing to comply with several injunctions as requested. In addition, Google has to make a compensation offer to publishers and news agencies, according to a message from the Autorité de la concurrence. In April 2020, ARCEP instructed Google...
BusinessShareCast

France fines Google €500m in copyright infringement case

France's antitrust watchdog fined Google €500m on Tuesday for failing to comply fully with temporary orders it had given to the company over a case involving national news publishers. $2,619.89. 22:28 13/07/21. 0.33%. $8.61. 14,874.54. 22:26 13/07/21. -0.02%. -3.35. The US tech giant must still come up with proposals within...
Businesstalesbuzz.com

Google fined $593M in France amid battle over news publishing

Google was hit with a $593 million fine by France’s antitrust watchdog on Tuesday for not properly complying with orders to hold talks with news publishers in “good faith” and for failing to create plans to pay them for their content. In addition to levying the fine, France’s antitrust authority...
BusinessTelegraph

France fines Google €500m for news failings

Google has been fined €500m (£427m) by French authorities for failing to negotiate in good faith with newspapers in a deal to pay for news stories. The tech giant had been ordered by French authorities to reach agreements with French news publishers within three months under new EU rules that force it to pay for displaying news snippets in search results.

