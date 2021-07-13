Jamaica to ask UK for billions in ‘well overdue’ reparations over slave trade
Jamaica plans to ask the UK to pay billions in compensation for the centuries-old slave trade in the former British colony, a senior government official has announced. “Our African ancestors were forcibly removed from their home and suffered unparalleled atrocities in Africa to carry out forced labor to the benefit of the British Empire,” Minister of Sports, Youth and Culture Olivia Grange told Reuters.nypost.com
Comments / 14