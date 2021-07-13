Cancel
Jamaica to ask UK for billions in ‘well overdue’ reparations over slave trade

By Lee Brown
New York Post
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamaica plans to ask the UK to pay billions in compensation for the centuries-old slave trade in the former British colony, a senior government official has announced. “Our African ancestors were forcibly removed from their home and suffered unparalleled atrocities in Africa to carry out forced labor to the benefit of the British Empire,” Minister of Sports, Youth and Culture Olivia Grange told Reuters.

