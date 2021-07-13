Cancel
Yonkers, NY

A New Mural for DMX is Unveiled in His Hometown of Yonkers, NY

By Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 11 days ago
Earl Simmons, the troubled rapper and actor known as DMX (Dark Man X) has gotten many accolades and praises since his untimely death earlier this year. Another honor has been done in his name, this time in his hometown of Yonkers, New York. The rapper, who died on Friday, April...

Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

Yonkers, NY

Memorial unveiled in Yonkers for late hip-hop legend DMX

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A new memorial was unveiled Tuesday honoring the late hip-hop legend DMX in his hometown of Yonkers. The memorial is at the Calcagno Homes, where Earl Simmons lived as a child, and is part of a mural that was restored at the public housing complex. Artist...
Yonkers, NY
BET

DMX Mural Unveiled At Housing Complex He Once Lived

Iconic rapper DMX is being honored with a mural at Calcagno Houses in Yonkers, New York, which is where he once lived. The distinctive-voiced artist, born Earl Simmons, died on April 9 at just 50 years old. In 1998, he released the albums It's Dark and Hell Is Hot and...
Yonkers, NY

Memorial mural of DMX completed in Yonkers

YONKERS, N.Y. - Earl "DMX" Simmons spent part of his life at the Calgagno Homes, a city housing development in Yonkers. Residents are proud of their connection to the multi-platinum hip-hop superstar who passed away in April. The city he loved is proud of him, too. A mural of DMX...
