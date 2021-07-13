Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

SOS: Save Our Seeds

By Lee Evancho
Posted by 
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eG0eR_0avnWhba00

Third Thursday: SOS: Save Our Seeds


Thursday, July 15, 2021 11:00am

Event by Longleaf Botanical Gardens

Tickets 7536.blackbaudhosting.com/7536/SOS-Save-Our-Seeds Public Event Join us for July’s Third Thursday to learn how fun seed saving can be and a little about plant biology too. Urban Extension Agent Dani Carroll will discuss how to save your own flower and vegetable seeds to preserve for the next year and to share with friends. The Longleaf Botanical Gardens will be open 10-5pm for self-guided tours of the gardens and plant sales at the greenhouses. This program is $5 per person and free for members. Pre-registration is required. The program is limited to 35 people. To register, visit
www.ExploreAMAG.org or call 256-237-6766 .

For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here .

Comments / 0

Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

246
Followers
132
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seed Saving#Sos#Sos#Public Event Join
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Related
Lewes, DECape Gazette

Saving our maritime treasures in Lewes

I want to thank Rick Ziegler, president, and Red Moulinier, preservation chair, for giving me the privilege to volunteer with a work trip dedicated to the preservation of the Harbor of Refuge Light on the Lewes Breakwater. It is through the dedication of Red’s efforts over the past 15 years-plus that this shining beacon looks better than ever and is still standing.
AnimalsLongboat Observer

Save Our Seabirds to reopen July 30

After 16 months with locked gates, Save Our Seabirds will reopen to the public on July 30. The bird rescue and rehab center shut down in March 2020 like everything else as the COVID-19 pandemic gained momentum. While closed to the public, sanctuary staff has still been taking care of resident birds and birds in need.
AdvocacyIdaho Mountain Express

Save money and save our valley!

Save money, help your local community and our environment by making one small change each week this month! You can “do the right thing” and choose to make some of the following changes. If all willing members in a community make small changes, it can add up to big reductions in local greenhouse gas emissions and big improvements in our economy and the environment. Here are just a few possible ideas for changes:
Lifestylemymodernmet.com

Support Creativity And Save 15% On All of Our Creative Products

Our team at My Modern Met works hard on a daily basis to provide fresh art & culture content that is both fun and inspiring every day. We have also created a platform for artists to sell their products and bolster their careers. Over the years, we've featured countless creative products that have gone viral around the web—items like Shovava's beautifully patterned bird scarves and Clemens Habicht's striking 1000 Colours Jigsaw Puzzle. You can now receive an exclusive 15% discount towards creative products such as these, when you become a member!
snowbrains.com

Bigger Blankets Are the Key to Saving Our Glaciers

Pontedilegno-Tonale Ski Resort has quite the problem on its hands: their Presena Glacier which allows the ski resort to have superb winter skiing and great summer skiing is melting at an alarming rate. According to saveoursnow.com, the Presena Glacier has lost 1/3 of its volume just between the years 1993 and 2011. The glacier’s rapid decline led to an unlikely yet simple solution: Cover the whole glacier in a giant blanket.
Palmdale, CAAntelope Valley Press

Branching out to learn about trees

PALMDALE — Hoping to inspire a new generation of tree lovers with education about urban forestry, Paul Wood and Evan Armstrong from the City’s Urban Grounds and Green Spaces gave a group of youngsters a hands-on lesson in trees at Marie Kerr Park on Wednesday. The brief tour of the...
Joplin, MOPosted by
The Joplin Globe

Our view: Saving scout camp the right call

We applaud the Ozark Trails Council of Boy Scouts of America, which last week overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to sell the Frank Childress Scout Reservation south of Joplin. It was the right decision. That said, the council still faces a serious challenge. “We still have to fund a significant contribution...
GardeningFlorida Times-Union

Garden Q&A: Saving tomato seeds to plant later not always an option

Do I remove my tomato plants now? I really like the cherry tomato, but the plant looks terrible. Can I save seeds to plant for my fall garden?. The question came from a gardener who bought the tomato plant after the Extension Office's online Day of Gardening, so it wasn't one she could easily replace. Further inquiry revealed that the plant was flowering and setting small fruit, but the lower leaves were dying and the plant's stem was black.
GardeningHawaii Tribune-Herald

Tropical Gardening: Plants for home foundation

Foundation plantings are like spandex garments. They smooth out bumpy features and add a dressy look. When properly used, a foundation planting serves definite purposes. It connects the structure with the grounds and adjacent ornamentals so that the building and grounds appear to have grown together into an eye appealing design. Shrubs and vines also tend to soften and blend architectural lines. Such plants give the home a finished look.
Festivalvisitgreensboronc.com

Sunflower Festival at McLaurin Farms

Sunflowers are the happiest, most joyful flowers we know, so we’ve decided to create a fun festival featuring this summer photo-worthy flower. And children love them! Families come out for the perfect sunny photos around the farm in various photo setups featuring rows of sunflowers. Your family can have their photographer create a memory-filled, professional photo session for you to enjoy for years to come.** There is also plenty of other fun for everyone during this festival. Dress up in your summer clothes with floppy hats and enjoy!
Religiondailyscripture.net

Guarding the Good Seed of God's Word in Our Heart

24 Another parable he put before them, saying, "The kingdom of heaven may be compared to a man who sowed good seed in his field; 25 but while men were sleeping, his enemy came and sowed weeds among the wheat, and went away. 26 So when the plants came up and bore grain, then the weeds appeared also. 27 And the servants of the householder came and said to him, 'Sir, did you not sow good seed in your field? How then has it weeds?' 28 He said to them, `An enemy has done this.' The servants said to him, `Then do you want us to go and gather them?' 29 But he said, `No; lest in gathering the weeds you root up the wheat along with them. 30 Let both grow together until the harvest; and at harvest time I will tell the reapers, Gather the weeds first and bind them in bundles to be burned, but gather the wheat into my barn.'"
Religionthejenatimes.net

Seeds of Hope

Our minds want to wander. What they settle on in their journey from one destination to another is intriguing and telling. The Bible says, “Old men dream dreams and young men see visions.” But it does not tell what the dreams or visions are. It depends on the individual. One day a psalmist unveiled both his dream and his vision: “Better is one day in Your courts than a thousand elsewhere, I would…
Detroit, MIMetroTimes

Detroit's Festival of Books returns to save us from our screens

Long before we spent every waking minute simultaneously binge-watching TV series we’ve already seen 1,000 times (Gilmore Girls) along with the hottest new limited series that was only ever intended to last one season but overzealous studios decided to scrape together a second, less superior season (Big Little Lies, anyone?) there were books. Yes, those things that have been piling up on your floors, shelves, and bedside tables. You know, those things that collect dust and call to you from your weed-induced stupor as you decide whether to re-watch The Office or get high and watch that show where people build wild shit out of Lego.
GardeningWKBW-TV

Melinda’s Garden Moment - Beautiful space saving espalier

Save space and add seasonal interest to your landscape by espaliering fruit trees or ornamental plants flat against a wall, fence, or trellis. With regular pruning you can create living art that adds flowers and fruit to the landscape. The cordon is the most traditional design and often used to...
LifestyleTime Out Global

The essential guide to get the best out of your Lisbon trip

The newest edition of Time Out Lisbon for Visitors is digital, so you can take it anywhere you want, right there in your pocket. Where to eat, where to drink and where to have fun, from the authentic city to the trendy places, from beaches to country walks, all in a single digital magazine.
Restaurantspmq.com

SOS to the World: Sting Opens a Pizzeria in Tuscany

Sting, prolific hitmaker and former frontman of The Police, announced on Instagram last week that he’s opening a pizzeria and wine bar at his estate near Florence, Italy. The post only says the eatery offers “fabulous pizza,” wines and local craft beers. Every little thing they serve is pizza at...
Chestertown, MDchestertownspy.org

Saved! Save Our Hospital Celebrates Rural Designation For Chestertown

Members and supporters of the grassroots “Save Our Hospital” (SOH) committee gathered on the Chester River Packet boat Wednesday for a sunset cruise to celebrate Chestertown’s Maryland Shore Medical Center designation as Maryland’s first Rural Hospital and to welcome Dennis Welsh, the new Vice President for Rural Health Transformation and Executive Director of Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.
EntertainmentPosted by
Calhoun County Journal

Highland Groove

July 24, 2021 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm Location: The Peerless Highland Groove takes the stage at The Peerless!   For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy