SOS: Save Our Seeds
Third Thursday: SOS: Save Our Seeds
Thursday, July 15, 2021 11:00am
Event by Longleaf Botanical GardensTickets 7536.blackbaudhosting.com/7536/SOS-Save-Our-Seeds Public Event Join us for July’s Third Thursday to learn how fun seed saving can be and a little about plant biology too. Urban Extension Agent Dani Carroll will discuss how to save your own flower and vegetable seeds to preserve for the next year and to share with friends. The Longleaf Botanical Gardens will be open 10-5pm for self-guided tours of the gardens and plant sales at the greenhouses. This program is $5 per person and free for members. Pre-registration is required. The program is limited to 35 people. To register, visit www.ExploreAMAG.org or call 256-237-6766 .
