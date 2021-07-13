Cancel
Jimmy Lee Holt on GENERAL HOSPITAL — Everything You Need to Know

By Chris Eades
soapsindepth.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen mysterious newcomer Austin revealed his full name was Austin Gatlin Holt, it rang some bells for longtime viewers who remember Jimmy Lee Holt on GENERAL HOSPITAL! But for those who don’t recall the character — or just want a refresher — we’re here to help with that! Jimmy Lee Holt was played by actor Steve Bond from January 1983 until December 1986, and here’s what you need to know about his time in Port Charles…

TVShowsAce

‘General Hospital’ Stars Mourn Death Of Stuart Damon

Stars of General Hospital are taking to social media to remember Stuart Damon after hearing of his death. On Tuesday afternoon, news emerged that Damon had died at the age of 84. Over the years, Damon played a prominent role on General Hospital. He’d played Dr. Alan Quartermaine for three decades and he clearly left quite an impression on his former co-stars.
General Hospital Spoilers And Rumors: Is Austin’s Father Alan Quartermaine?

General Hospital (GH) spoilers and rumors tease that Austin’s (Roger Howarth) birth father could have been Alan Quartermaine (Stuart Damon). This may be revealed in future episodes of General Hospital. General Hospital Spoilers And Rumors – Alan Quartermaine Faked His Death And Traveled To Pautauk NY. Longtime General Hospital viewers...
GH’s Steve Bond Looks Back at Jimmy Lee Holt’s Lost Love (EXCLUSIVE)

Actor Steve Bond says that while portraying Edward Quartermaine’s illegitimate son, Jimmy Lee Holt, on GENERAL HOSPITAL, his favorite plot was his character’s pursuit of Celia Quartermaine. “The way I played it was that she was the one he really loved,” he recalled to Soaps In Depth. “They were distant cousins so they weren’t that close, but still, it was forbidden fruit.”
Vincent Novak on GENERAL HOSPITAL — Everything You Need to Know

Vincent Novak on GENERAL HOSPITAL isn’t a new character, but he isn’t seen very often, so it’s understandable if viewers might want a little more information about the mobster! The character first appeared back in 2015 for a couple of episodes and was played by Larry Guli then and for another show in 2017. Vincent then returned to the canvas in July 2021, now played by actor Glenn Taranto.
Tributes Paid to Stuart Damon, 'General Hospital' Actor, Dead at 84

Stuart Damon, who played popular character Dr. Alan Quartermaine on daytime soap General Hospital for more than three decades, has died at the age of 84. General Hospital's executive producer Frank Valentini confirmed the news on Tuesday, when he shared on Twitter: "On behalf of everyone at #GH, I want to extend my deepest condolences to Stuart Damon's family and all who loved him. Stuart was an absolute legend of our industry and he'll be sorely missed."
TVShowsAce

‘General Hospital’ Jimmy Lee Holt: Who Was He? Background & History

General Hospital spoilers have teased the identity reveal of Austin this week and it finally happened as actor Roger Howarth stepped into his new role months ago his true identity is finally out. GH viewers finally have answers as Austin revealed his full name to be Austin Gatlin Holt. Longtime viewers of General Hospital began to reminisce as this isn’t the first time we’ve heard of Jimmy Lee Holt. Unsurprisingly, viewers with foggy memories or those who are newer to watching the show became desperate for answers.

