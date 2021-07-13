Jimmy Lee Holt on GENERAL HOSPITAL — Everything You Need to Know

When mysterious newcomer Austin revealed his full name was Austin Gatlin Holt, it rang some bells for longtime viewers who remember Jimmy Lee Holt on GENERAL HOSPITAL! But for those who don’t recall the character — or just want a refresher — we’re here to help with that! Jimmy Lee Holt was played by actor Steve Bond from January 1983 until December 1986, and here’s what you need to know about his time in Port Charles…