Is ‘Loki’ a Hit for Marvel? The Data Paints a Varied But Positive Picture
Following the series premiere of Marvel’s Loki on Disney+, Disney touted the show’s success as the most-watched debut episode the platform has ever seen. That sounds mighty impressive the first time it hits your ear. But unfortunately, the all mighty Mouse House declined to elucidate any further. The company did not provide any viewership data to back up that claim nor give a picture of how many viewers the show attracted.observer.com
