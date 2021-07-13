Is ‘Loki’ a Hit for Marvel? The Data Paints a Varied But Positive Picture

Perhaps it’s in character that Loki is ultimately a little bit of a letdown. The new series, which just wrapped its six-episode first season, has certainly conjured up some memorable moments, as well as breaking free of the anodyne quality that can plague some of Marvel’s larger efforts (the score, by Nathalie Holt, and the show’s visual design are standouts). But it doesn’t quite manage to stick the landing, as its finale exposes the same weakness that the Marvel series that preceded it—WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier—have both been hobbled by. At the end of the day, the series’ primary purpose is to serve as connective tissue. And what’s worse, the show also neuters its lead character’s appeal.