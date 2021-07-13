For Bill Murray, the Cannes Dress Code Is “Wacky Casual”

When you’re Bill Murray, you can get away with anything – but the clashing outfit the ‘French Dispatch’ star wore ats Cannes is pushing it. “I would like this picture of Bill Murray wearing this outfit and two watches to the premiere of The French Dispatch preserved and put up at The Louvre next to the Mona Lisa,” tweeted Twitter user @dailyleney on July 15, sharing the viral photo of Bill, 70, alongside his Dispatch co-stars Timothée Chalamet, and Tilda Swinton, as well as the film’s director, Wes Anderson. “The balance of his outfit in contrast to Tilda Swinton’s sharp suit is HIGH ART.” Bill’s outfit at the Cannes photocall really was something to behold: a short-sleeved button-up that looked like it was made out of two Hawaiian shirts hastily sewn together; a white fedora; baby blue shorts; running shoes; and two watches.