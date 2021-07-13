For Bill Murray, the Cannes Dress Code Is “Wacky Casual”
The Cannes Film Festival’s main red carpet, where stars come to debut their latest films, is all about dressing up in glitzy gowns and suits. But at the Cannes photo calls, things get a little more relaxed fashion-wise (think: Marion Cotillard in bike shorts or Jane Birkin in Converse). But allow Bill Murray to show exactly how casual Cannes style should be done: Today, at a photocall for his film The French Dispatch, Murray leaned into his signature quirky look. Forget a tired suit and tie—eccentricity is in!www.vogue.com
