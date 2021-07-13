Cancel
For Bill Murray, the Cannes Dress Code Is “Wacky Casual”

By Christian Allair e
Vogue Magazine
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Cannes Film Festival’s main red carpet, where stars come to debut their latest films, is all about dressing up in glitzy gowns and suits. But at the Cannes photo calls, things get a little more relaxed fashion-wise (think: Marion Cotillard in bike shorts or Jane Birkin in Converse). But allow Bill Murray to show exactly how casual Cannes style should be done: Today, at a photocall for his film The French Dispatch, Murray leaned into his signature quirky look. Forget a tired suit and tie—eccentricity is in!

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

