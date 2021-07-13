Jada Pinkett Smith Makes Like Daughter, Willow, With a Fresh Buzz Cut

Jada Pinkett Smith has now shaved all of her hair off ... and one particular person in her family convinced her to do it. In the past, the actor has been pretty open about her struggles with alopecia (hair loss), which led her to often wear headscarves and protective styles. "A lot of people have been asking about why I've been wearing turbans," Jada said in a 2018 episode of "Red Table Talk." "Well, I haven't talked about it. It's not easy to talk about, but I am going to talk about it."