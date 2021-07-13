Jada Pinkett Smith Makes Like Daughter, Willow, With a Fresh Buzz Cut
Like mother, like daughter. The aforementioned adage was flipped boldly on its head by Jada Pinkett Smith, who took to Instagram yesterday to show off a freshly buzzed mane, as inspired by daughter Willow Smith. “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go,” wrote Pinkett Smith in the accompanying caption. “BUT … my 50’s are bout to be divinely lit with this shed.” Aside from the term shed, which is in of itself a decidedly clever revelation, Pinkett Smith's share showcased a radiant complexion, free to shine in all its lustrous glory.www.vogue.com
