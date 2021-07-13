Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jada Pinkett Smith Makes Like Daughter, Willow, With a Fresh Buzz Cut

By Calin Van Pari s
Posted by 
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Like mother, like daughter. The aforementioned adage was flipped boldly on its head by Jada Pinkett Smith, who took to Instagram yesterday to show off a freshly buzzed mane, as inspired by daughter Willow Smith. “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go,” wrote Pinkett Smith in the accompanying caption. “BUT … my 50’s are bout to be divinely lit with this shed.” Aside from the term shed, which is in of itself a decidedly clever revelation, Pinkett Smith's share showcased a radiant complexion, free to shine in all its lustrous glory.

www.vogue.com

Comments / 2

Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Cole
Person
Willow Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buzz Cut#Adage#Performance Art
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
RelationshipsGossip Cop

Will, Jada Pinkett Smith Still In The Midst Of $270 Million Divorce?

Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith have had their share of ups and downs over the course of their 24-year marriage, some of which have been documented on Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk. Was the couple headed for a $270 million divorce last summer? That’s what one tabloid claimed. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story to see where the spouses stand today.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Jada Pinkett Smith Just Shaved Her Head

Jada Pinkett Smith has now shaved all of her hair off ... and one particular person in her family convinced her to do it. In the past, the actor has been pretty open about her struggles with alopecia (hair loss), which led her to often wear headscarves and protective styles. "A lot of people have been asking about why I've been wearing turbans," Jada said in a 2018 episode of "Red Table Talk." "Well, I haven't talked about it. It's not easy to talk about, but I am going to talk about it."
CelebritiesPosted by
Magic 1470AM

Jada Pinkett Smith Shaves Head Bald Following Struggle With Hair Loss (PHOTO)

Jada Pinkett Smith is rocking a new look these days. On Monday (July 12), the actress debuted a completely shaved head on her Instagram. "Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed," she captioned the selfie with her daughter, Willow Smith. In the photo, Pinkett Smith pairs her bald look with a chartreuse sweater and bright pink lipstick, while her 20-year-old daughter leans into her chest.
CelebritiesPopculture

Jada Pinkett Smith Shocks With Major Hairstyle Change

Jada Pinkett Smith is rocking a very new hairstyle these days. The 49-year-old took to Instagram to show off her new look and fans are swooning. Smith decided to shave all of her hair off for a stunning new style this summer and admits it was inspired by her daughter.
Family Relationshipssweet985.com

Tiger Woods opens up to Jada Pinkett Smith about parenting

Tiger Woods is opening up about life and parenthood in his new series, A Round with Tiger: Celebrity Playing Lessons. The first episode, which was filmed just one day before he was seriously injured in a California car crash on February 23, debuted Tuesday on Golf Digest and features Jada Pinkett Smith. The two engaged in a round of golf as they discussed an array of topics, including parenthood, where 45-year-old Woods shared what he’s learned from his daughter, 14-year-old Sam.
CelebritiesJezebel

Willow Smith's Pop-Punk Pivot Is Fun, and That's What Matters

“I definitely wanted to have that classic pop-punk bite, that’s almost like a rap,” Willow Smith said in a recent video for Genius, going over the lyrics of the single “Transparent Soul” from her new album, lately I Feel EVERYTHING. “I knew I wanted to have that vibe, and I knew it needed to be aggressive, and angsty.”
Celebritiesamericanpeoplenews.com

Jada Pinkett Smith Shaves Off Hair And Debuts New Look

The Red Table Talk host shaved her head after having an inspirational talk with her daughter, Willow Smith. Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images. “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go,” Jada wrote on Instagram when she debuted her new look. “BUT…...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Willow Smith says she grew up seeing her mum Jada Pinkett Smith deal with death threats and racism

Willow Smith has opened up about “the intense racism and sexism” she saw her mother Jada Pinkett Smith face while on tour with her nu-metal band Wicked Wisdom. The 20-year-old singer travelled with the band from the age of four to 10 where she saw her mother getting “so much hate”.“It was intense racism and sexism, just packed onto the tens,” she told L’Officiel. “People giving her death threats, throwing glass at her onstage. Some crazy stuff went down when she was touring with her band.” As Willow works in the same industry her mother comes from, she said...
DrinksPosted by
SheKnows

Jada Pinkett Smith Talks About Past Alcohol Abuse & the Dangers of Mommy Wine Culture

Did you know that for the first time in history, women are drinking as much as men? That’s a tidbit that Jada Pinkett Smith shared on the latest broadcast of her Red Table Talk where she revealed her personal past with alcohol abuse, the increase in alcohol use in women (especially casual drinking since the pandemic started), and the negative effects of the ‘mommy wine’ culture that’s so prevalent in society today. It’s not just middle-aged men being admitted to hospitals with liver damage; now the number of women in their 40’s and 50’s who are suffering from illnesses related to alcohol consumption is growing — and even the number of young women in their 20’s and 30’s is skyrocketing, according to Dr. Jessica Melligner, a liver disease specialist at the University of Michigan.

Comments / 2

Community Policy