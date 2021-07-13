Naomi Osaka's Barbie doll sold out immediately, which is fitting of an icon
You know she's fantastic — now she's in plastic. Tennis star Naomi Osaka was honored with a Barbie doll in her likeness, and (surprise, surprise) it sold out almost immediately. There's no way to know whether they were scooped up by collectors, scalpers, or parents of actual kids, but Osaka tweeted she hopes the doll reminds every child "that they can be and do anything." She noted that her Barbie's pink, blue and white ensemble is a replica of the Nike outfit she wore at the 2020 Australian open. Her doll comes with a tiny Yonex tennis racket.www.mic.com
