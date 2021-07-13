How to Choose the Right Investors For Your Startup

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. In the early days of the startup journey, securing funding is mission-critical. Five years ago, when my team and I started Capella Space out of a Stanford University garage, we felt the pressure to secure that early capital, too. You need investors so you can fund product development, early marketing efforts and your growing team. Because of this, it’s tempting to accept the first or the biggest venture capital deal you can find. But in reality, it often pays to be picky.