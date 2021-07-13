Reports: Nashville office workers return, as sublet space decreases

ATECH is thrilled to announce that the commercial equipment repair company has been awarded Alto-Shaam’s distinguished "ASA of the Year" award. Based in Nashville and servicing customers throughout Tennessee, ATECH rose above regional and national providers for this award. “It’s a huge honor to receive this award, and I’m grateful to our incredible team at ATECH. Our employees have helped get us to where we are today and continue setting the standard for customer service,” said Charlie Kunberger, ATECH's Chief Operating Officer. Alto-Shaam provides food service equipment solutions made in the USA to more than 90 countries globally. The company’s “ASA (Authorized Service Agent) of the Year” honor is awarded to members of its service network who have performed at or above the company’s metrics goals within the network. When asked what made ATECH stand out among companies across the U.S. for this award, Jerry Polka, Regional Service Manager for Alto-Shaam says it came down to three key things: consistency, trust, and engagement. “ATECH consistently meets and works to exceed expectations. Whenever Alto-Shaam is managing through a service event, we need to be able to trust that our partners truly represent and are committed to our brand. ATECH proves time and time again that they can be trusted to go above and beyond expectations. This award serves as proof that they’re one of the best providers in the country, and Tennessee is lucky to have them,” said Polka. Even beyond its commitment to prompt, quality equipment repairs, ATECH aims for excellence in its partnerships, flexible plans, and customer service guarantee. "We’re extremely proud that Alto-Shaam has recognized our efforts by awarding us the ‘ASA of the Year’ award. This great honor keeps us accountable to striving for excellence in service daily, and we’re just looking forward to the future,” affirms Kunberger. About ATECH Established in 1990, ATECH is a locally and family-owned company that's committed to providing high-quality work for every customer, servicing all of Tennessee and parts of Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Kentucky, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia. ATECH operates with CFESA Level 3 certification, the highest level of certification given by the Commercial Food Equipment Service Association, which ensures its capability to repair, replace, ship, receive, warehouse, fabricate, and install commercial equipment.