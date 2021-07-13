Cancel
Cell Phones

Why I Have To State The Obvious: The Snapdragon Insider Smartphone Was Made For Insiders

By Patrick Moorhead
Forbes
Forbes
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Qualcomm designed a new limited-edition smartphone made specifically for its Snapdragon Insider Community. Qualcomm is a company that I am very familiar with because of its involvement in various technologies, most notably its involvement in the 5G mobile ecosystem and expanding into automotive, PC and the IoT space. I also recently wrote a piece on its new CEO change that you can read about here.

