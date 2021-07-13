Cancel
Economy

OEM Industry News Briefs: Solaris Delivering Poland's First Hydrogen Bus

By Sara Jensen
OEM Off-Highway
OEM Off-Highway
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OEM Industry News Briefs provides a weekly round up of the latest news and company announcements you may have missed in the heavy equipment engineering and manufacturing industries. CNH announces management changes for on-highway business. As part of its plans to spin off its On-Highway business, CNH Industrial has announced...

www.oemoffhighway.com

OEM Off-Highway

OEM Off-Highway

ABOUT

OEM Off-Highway magazine has been the resource for engineers and product development team members at mobile heavy-duty on- and off-road equipment manufacturers for over 30 years. Our in-depth reporting on trends, technology developments, engineering innovations and new product releases keep our readers informed of the latest information in a dynamic and rapidly changing global industry.

 https://www.oemoffhighway.com/
