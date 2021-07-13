Dallas-Fort Worth saw tech demand surge in the second quarter
Employers across the country need such talent—and Dallas is among those showing the most interest, report shows.www.bizjournals.com
Employers across the country need such talent—and Dallas is among those showing the most interest, report shows.www.bizjournals.com
The Dallas Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/dallas
Comments / 0