Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: AbbVie Rises, Reddit Lauds AMC

By Tony Owusu
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

Stocks turned lower Tuesday as earnings season began with reports from banking giants JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report and Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report.

JPMorgan posted much stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings while earnings from Goldman Sachs beat Wall Street estimates.

The Consumer Price Index accelerated at a faster-than-expected clip in June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, adding further pressure to the Federal Reserve's view that rising prices will ease into the start of next year.

AbbVie Runup Doesn't Make Sense, Cramer Says

"The destruction of the value of Allergan is extraordinary. They've done nothing with Allergan," Cramer said of the company's 2020 blockbuster acquisition. He added that sales of its popular Botox product "are very disappointing."

He said that AbbVie's team is not well liked at the FDA amid congressional hearings about the company's pricing and patent practices.

"AbbVie is going up unnaturally. And it's not because of the yield. Something else is going on," Cramer said.

Shares of AbbVie neared a 52-week high in Tuesday trading. The stock is up nearly 10% year to date.

AbbVie is a holding in the Action Alerts PLUS portfolio of the investing club tied to Jim Cramer's charitable trust.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vQXp7_0avnUr7C00

Cramer Celebrates #AMCDAY Tuesday

Reddit investors are celebrating the second #AMCDAY of the year, noting their commitment to buying and holding shares of AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report.

The stock of the largest U.S. theater chain on June 2 touched an all-time high around $62 a share. Last week, AMC shelved plans to ask shareholders to approve a planned capital increase.

AMC had been seeking approval to sell 25 million shares at some point next year in order to fund potential investment opportunities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=060efF_0avnUr7C00

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
970
Followers
34K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lauds#Amc Entertainment#Jpmorgan Chase#The Federal Reserve#Allergan#Botox#Fda#Cramer Celebrates#Amc Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Got $2,500? 2 Top Stocks to Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

Finding stocks that have what it takes to be mainstays in your portfolio for the long haul may seem like a big ask. And in the current market environment, with many top stocks trading at incredibly high valuations and fears about another imminent market crash running wild, investors are getting increasingly pickier about where they put their hard-earned cash.
StocksStreet.Com

Nvidia vs. Apple: How Jim Cramer Approaches the Stocks Differently

During Jim Cramer's monthly members-only Action Alerts PLUS call, a member asked if they should treat Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report like Apple (AAPL) - Get Report. For years, Cramer has stressed that Apple is stock to hold onto rather than actively trade, despite frequent upgrades and downgrades from top Wall Street analysts.
StocksStreet.Com

Video: Jim Cramer on American Express, Intel, Honeywell, Snap, Twitter

Markets opened higher to wrap up a strong week of corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 194.31 points, the Nasdaq Composite was up and the S&P 500 was up 16.93 points. Jim Cramer and Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks discussed earnings from American Express (AXP)...
MarketsStreet.Com

Boston Beer Stock Plunges: Jim Cramer Explains Truly's Role

Jim Cramer said Truly Hard Seltzer was a hard pill for Boston Beer (SAM) - Get Report investors to swallow as the stock sells off Friday following disappoint earnings. Full Story: Boston Beer Stock Plunges After Surprise Earnings Miss and Goldman Downgrade. As of intraday trading Friday, the stock was...
StocksStreet.Com

3 Bear Market Stocks for Steady Dividends

Market volatility has returned in a big wayOn Monday July 20 the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped over 700 points, only to recover by rising over 500 points the next dayFor risk-averse investors, the recent volatility can be rattlingBut instead of selling out of fear, investors can reduce portfolio volatility by buying quality dividend growth ...
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer Says AT&T Stock Isn’t Worth Owning Despite Earnings Beat

AT&T (T) - Get Report reported adjusted earnings of 89 cents per share on revenue of $44 billion, exceeding estimates on the top and bottom lines. The company boosted its full-year revenue guidance, as it continues to build its HBO Max subscriber base while reducing churn rates in its wireless division, TheStreet's Martin Baccardax reported.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Coca-Cola, Microsoft Or Apple?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”. That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving. Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Dominos, Crocs, CSX

Stocks were mixed Thursday as investors weighed optimism about earnings and the economic recovery against a surprising jump in U.S. unemployment claims. Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Thursday:. 1. Domino's | Increase 11%. Shares of Domino's Pizza (DPZ) - Get Report jumped after the fast-food pizza...
StocksStreet.Com

Premarket Movers Thursday: CSX, Texas Instruments and AT&T

Stock futures were rising modestly Thursday as optimism about earnings and the economic recovery outweighed Wall Street's concerns about rising inflation and surging coronavirus cases. Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Thursday:. 1. Texas Instruments | Down 4.5%. Texas Instruments (TXN) - Get Report shares...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

21 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

PainReform Ltd (NASDAQ: PRFX) shares rose 123% to $7.00 in pre-market trading. Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ: EYES) shares rose 29% to $5.57 in pre-market trading after jumping over 12% on Wednesday. The company has been reportedly granted European patent number EP2839858 titled "Field focusing and mapping in an electrode array."
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

What Wall Street expects from Wulff-Group's earnings

Wulff-Group will report earnings from the most recent quarter on July 26. Wall Street analysts expect Wulff-Group will be reporting earnings per share of €0.020. Go here to track Wulff-Group stock price in real-time ahead of earnings. Wulff-Group is reporting latest earnings on July 26. 1 analyst estimates earnings of...
StocksNBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Twitter, Snap, American Express and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Snap — Shares of Snap soared 23.9% after better-than-expected second-quarter earnings results. The social media company reported strong growth of users, engagement and ads. Twitter — Twitter shares gained about 3% after reporting its fastest revenue growth since 2014. The social...
StocksCNBC

Cramer's lightning round: Buy Ford

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Zim Integrated Shipping: "I don't like the shipping stocks, here. I think they're overdone. People got excited about them and it's no longer the moment to own a shipping stock. Why not buy Union Pacific, which had a great quarter."
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Cramer: Why Bank Earnings Are a Window to Winning Stocks

Since the movie “Moneyball” came out in 2011, there has been an increasingly widespread belief that everything boils down to pure numbers. It worked in baseball, surely it must on Wall Street?. Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers recently that, on the contrary, investors can miss out by being...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says Ditch Clover Health And Buy Into This Healthcare Stock Instead

CNBC host Jim Cramer advised investors to sell their shares in Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV), calling the health insurance company a “two-leaf clover.”. What Happened: Cramer, instead, advised investors to buy shares of Minnesota-based healthcare company UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH), saying he does not like Clover Health’s business model.
StocksBusiness Insider

Why Intel Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) is trading lower after multiple analyst firms lowered price targets on the stock following its second-quarter financial results. While the company beat consensus estimates, chip shortage concerns weighed on the stock Friday morning. 'While I expect the shortages to bottom out in the second half, it will...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Cheers Twitter, CFO Ned Segal Following Earnings

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is a buy following the company's better-than-expected financial results, Jim Cramer said Friday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." What Happened: Twitter reported second-quarter earnings of 8 cents per share, which beat the estimate by a penny. The company reported quarterly revenue of $1.19 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.06 billion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy