Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Indianapolis Colts training camp preview: Running backs

By Mike Chappell
cbs4indy.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS – In the quarterback-driven NFL, the Indianapolis Colts offer powerful diversity. They were a top-11 passing team last season behind the efficiency of Philip Rivers, but also kept defenses honest as Jonathan Taylor spearheaded a run game that also ranked 11th and got stronger as the season unfolded and the rookie got his bearings.

cbs4indy.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Andrew Luck
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Titans#American Football#Indy#Post Luck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Houston Oilers O-Lineman Passes Away: NFL Tracker

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are all about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are ongoing. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium. JULY 12: CARTER PASSES AWAY Former Houston Oilers offensive lineman David Carter passed away over...
NFLallfans.co

Colts: 3 unexpected players who could be on training camp bubble

The Indianapolis Colts announced a few weeks ago that they’ll be returning to Grand Sport for training camp this summer for the first time since 2019. Even better? Though autographs won’t be permitted, fans will be allowed to attend with no capacity restrictions, which should make for some interesting content.
NFLUSA Today

Colts 53-man roster projecting before training camp

The Indianapolis Colts officially report for training camp in just a few days so it’s time to make a prediction of what the final roster will look like when all is said and done ahead of Week 1. The Colts will have three cutdown dates this year, with each taking...
NFL1075thefan.com

Colts Wide Receiver Burning Questions Heading Into 2021 Training Camp

INDIANAPOLIS – We are inching closer and closer to the 2021 NFL football season. It’s time to pick back up our ‘burning questions’ series on 1075TheFan.com. Here are our burning questions at the wide receiver position heading into the 2021 Training Camp:. 1. Is Michael Pittman Ready To Be A...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts rookies report to training camp this week

Indianapolis Colts rookies will report to training camp this week on Saturday, July 24, a few days before the veterans arrive for the start of training camp. Though the foundation of the roster is set thanks to some strong draft classes over the last few years, the rookie class has some potential to make an impact early.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts: Jim Irsay comments on Leonard and Braden Smith extensions

The story of the Indianapolis Colts’ offseason — other than trading for Carson Wentz, of course — has revolved around contract extensions for their homegrown talents. While several players are projected to come off the books after this upcoming season, Darius Leonard and Braden Smith are first in line for new deals, and understandably so, given that they are two of the top players at their respective positions.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Regarding Colts LB Darius Leonard and RT Braden Smith‘s looming contract extensions, owner Jim Irsay said they would “really like” to get deals done with both players but it must work for all parties: “It takes two to tango and there’s a compromising aspect (at play) … we really would like to get it done with Darius and Braden.” (Zak Keefer)
NFLPosted by
Daily Herald

Colts counting on Wentz to revitalize career as camp opens

INDIANAPOLSI COLTS (11-6) CAMP SITE: Westfield, Indiana. LAST YEAR: Philip River's arrival and an improved defense helped the Colts overcome an early injury rash and they returned to the playoffs for second time in coach Frank Reich's three-year tenure. Indianapolis played a solid game in the wild-card round but lost at Buffalo.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' Chris Ballard ranked 6th among NFL GMs

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard was ranked sixth-best among NFL general managers entering the 2021 season by NBC Sports. When it comes to the biggest question of football team building — quarterback — it is easier to be wrong than right. Chris Ballard, who keeps coming home with incompletes, just wants an answer one way or the other. Trade acquisition Carson Wentz will be Ballard’s fourth starter in five years on the job, and the riskiest of the lot. If Wentz can rekindle his supposed early-career chemistry with ex-Eagles OC Frank Reich, Ballard can finally begin putting the finishing touches on a roster he’s generously provisioned on defense and along the offensive line. The skill corps has proven to be a tricky spot, though sophomores Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman are the Colts’ most exciting young playmakers since T.Y. Hilton. Ballard has not been perfect, even in the draft, where his classes have been spottier since his monster 2018. He simply continues to make more good moves than bad ones. It’s tempting to say that is more than half the battle for an NFL general manager, but that would be incorrect. It’s the whole ballgame in a profession where mistakes are a part of daily life.
NFLPosted by
Indy with Kids

Colts Training Camp is Full of Free Family Fun for Fans | 2021 Schedule

Colts Training Camp is back this summer and we just know you’re going to want to spend some time watching the team practice and scrimmage. The Indianapolis Colts Training Camp will take place at Grand Park in Westfield and will once again allow for fans to come see the Indianapolis Colts on the field for free! The team will take the field beginning on July 27th and the first of 19 public practices will be on July 28, 2021.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts biggest weakness that nobody is talking about

Though ESPN tends to disagree, most analysts in the industry maintain the notion that the Indianapolis Colts have one of the most promising rosters in the NFL. Top to bottom, you’d be hard-pressed to list even a handful of teams that boast a more balanced collection of talent. Like any roster, however, Indy’s unit has flaws — which could prove to be their downfall if things don’t go according to plan.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' Carson Wentz in 'a much better headspace'

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has been working all offseason to reverse the narrative that he’s no longer a viable starter in the league. From impressing during the spring to working out with his teammates on their own, Wentz has done everything right up to this point. He’s also been getting in crucial work with Adam Dedeaux of 3DQB in hopes of getting his mechanics back in tune.
NFL1075thefan.com

How Will The Colts Handle Eric Fisher’s Absence At Left Tackle?

INDIANAPOLIS – When Eric Fisher is healthy and ready to go, the Colts will handle their left tackle position like they did when Anthony Castonzo lined up there. Hardly any help will be needed. “No doubt, that’s exactly what you’re getting,” offensive coordinator Marcus Brady says of Fisher’s presence at...
NFLHerald Tribune

Mack looking for comeback season with Colts

SARASOTA - They came at Marlon Mack, some in groups of two and three, others undertaking the mission solo. During the NFL season, the former Booker High School star lives this Sunday existence as a running back for the Indianapolis Colts. But Saturday, those who approached Mack did so not...
NFLchatsports.com

Colts: 3 players facing an uphill battle at training camp

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 21: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans is tackled by Ben Banogu #52 of the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on November 21, 2019 in Houston, Texas. The Texans defeated the Colts 20-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) The Indianapolis Colts might not have any...
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

NFL: Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Makes Decision on Whether He’s Staying in Green Bay for 2021 Season

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers may not be in the cheesehead city for long as reports come out about his decision for the 2021 season. Since the Green Bay Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers in 2005 at 24th overall, he has been with the team as their go-to play-caller. Well, that may not be the case for much longer as Aaron Rodgers has reportedly made a decision to opt out of the 2021 season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy