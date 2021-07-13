Cancel
Apple iPad Mini 2021 Will Be Biggest Upgrade Ever, Insider Claims

By David Phelan
Forbes
The iPad mini is currently in its fifth-generation, last upgraded in 2019, though the truth is it hasn’t advanced that much for a while, other than an upgraded processor and slightly narrower bezel. But according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in his weekly newsletter Power On, things are about to change...

