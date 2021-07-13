Apple iPad Mini 2021 Will Be Biggest Upgrade Ever, Insider Claims

Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and more accessories are on sale. OnePlus 9 hits new-time low at Amazon.com, Samsung and Apple devices are also on sale. I know it’s been a few days but yes, the official news today still begin with deals, which you can always skip in the time codes.. Let’s start with Amazon and OnePlus, as they currently have the OnePlus 9 at a new low with an 80 dollar discount, meaning it starts at 650 bucks. They also have Samsung’s Galaxy S21 for 100 dollars off, leaving it at 699. However, the S21+ continues to get the better treatment at a 150 dollar price drop, so you can grab it for 849. If you wanna go more affordable the S20 FE is 100 bucks off, and starting at 599 but, for that money I would rather go for the regular S21. If you’re looking for Wearables, the Apple Watch Series 6 is 70 dollars off, leaving the Blue variant for 329. Or you can get the Apple Watch SE with a 30 dollar price drop, leaving it at 249 which is a pretty great deal. We have more deals on Apple Laptops, accessories and more in the links in the description.