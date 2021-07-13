Cancel
Rock Music

Wye Oak Announce “Civilian” 10th Anniversary Reissue, Share Previously Unreleased Song “Electricty”

By Mark Redfern
undertheradarmag.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWye Oak (Jenn Wasner and Andy Stack) have announced Civilian + Cut All the Wires: 2009–2011, a new 10th anniversary reissue of their 2011 album Civilian plus a 12-song collection of rare and unreleased songs from the era. They have also shared one of those bonus tracks, the previously unreleased “Electricity,” which was recorded but never mixed (until now). Listen to it below, followed by the bonus album’s tracklist and the reissue’s cover art.

Jenn Wasner
#Reissue#Holy Holy#Wye Oak Announce#Brooklyn Youth Chorus#Ep#Evergreen#Flock Of Dimes
