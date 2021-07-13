Wye Oak Announce “Civilian” 10th Anniversary Reissue, Share Previously Unreleased Song “Electricty”

Supergrass, one of the leading lights of the mid-1990s Britpop movement, reunited a couple of years back and have now announced a massive reissue of their 1997-released sophomore album, In It For the Money, and shared a video for one of its bonus tracks, a previously unreleased early version of “It’s Not You.” In It For the Money (Remastered Expanded Edition) is due out August 27 via BMG. The 3-CD set includes a bonus disc of B-sides, demos, early versions, and previously unreleased tracks, along with a third disc of 20 previously unreleased live tracks from the era. The album will also be available on vinyl for the first time since its original release (including in a turquoise version). Check out the early version of “It’s Not You” below, followed by the full tracklist for the reissue, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.