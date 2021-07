So far, July has been a cloudier than usual with only 43% of possible sunshine. We’ve had 6 days with high temperatures in the 70s and 7 days with high temperatures in the 80s. Temperatures have averaged 3.0 degrees below average and now a warm up is on the way. So far this year, we’ve had five days of 90-degree heat, and we’ll be close to 90 degrees for the next two days.