Royal Oak, MI

Arts, Beats & Eats Makes 2021 Holiday Comeback

By Staff Writer
michiganchronicle.com
 12 days ago

The anticipation is over. Organizers of the Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats presented by Flagstar Bank today announced the official return of the festival to Royal Oak, Michigan, Sept. 3 through Sept. 6. Oakland County's annual Labor Day weekend celebration of art, music and food for the community will return in 2021 and operate at full capacity, delivering outdoor entertainment, live music, art and culture to metro Detroiters, as well as providing a venue for musicians and artists to take center stage and resume their livelihoods.

