Homeless

Just forbid all the sidewalk sleeping?: Letters

By Letters to the Editor
San Bernardino County Sun
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomelessness is the only problem facing this nation where the solution is baked into the name of the problem. If California faced a carlessness problem, we wouldn’t all be scratching our heads wondering if the cause is drugs and mental illness. Is there any doubt that most mentally ill people already have homes? Do we think that the majority of drug users in the State are homeless? California is No. 1 out of all 50 states for only three things: 1) poverty when adjusted for cost of living, 2) least affordable homes, 3) homelessness. San Bernardino County has housed thousands of homeless veterans, significantly reducing our population of homeless vets. Though a great effort, we accomplished this because we simply wanted to. When we actually want to solve homelessness, instead of wanting it to go away, we will solve it.

