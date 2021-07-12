Just forbid all the sidewalk sleeping?: Letters

Today lightning and thunder shook my hometown of South Burlington for close to a half hour while rain poured down like a giant waterfall with a visibility of what seemed like zero. When the light flickered on and off the storm even felt a little thrilling. Most of us probably know what this is like and find the few moments of uncertainty a rainstorm holds thrilling and calming all in one. But most of us go through them from the inside out. From our place of privilege in the security of four warm walls and a roof over our heads. Not everyone has this opportunity. What would I have done if I didn’t have a home to shelter under? What if I couldn’t find a place to go? What would I do with wet shoes or clothes?