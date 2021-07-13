Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Gaming Licenses Are Compliable’s Comfort Zone, Taking Nuisance Off Of Operators’ Backs

By Heather Fletcher
onlinepokerreport.com
 12 days ago

Gaming license applications may seem like nothing more than a nuisance amidst the flurry of states legalizing online gambling. However, Compliable, a company working to help operators get their applications done quickly and correctly says that doing so can potentially save millions of dollars. Compliable’s CEO Chris Oltyan spoke with...

www.onlinepokerreport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comfort Zone#Online Poker Report#Mgcb#Fanduel Sportsbook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gambling
Related
Gamblingcdcgamingreports.com

Mohegan Digital to compliment, not cannibalize, bricks and mortar casino: Rich Roberts

Over the last 25 years, Mohegan Sun has staked its reputation on providing superb experiences for customers at its property in Uncasville, Connecticut. With the June 30 launch of a new igaming platform, Mohegan Digital President Rich Roberts views the new division as an extension of the brick-and-mortar casino, providing a similar customer-oriented experience.
Michigan Statenbc25news.com

Michigan expands online gambling with virtual casino game tables

LANSING, Mich. — Online sports betting was legalized earlier this year, and now Michigan's online gambling scene is expanding again. As of 10 a.m. on July 22, 2021, Michiganders could gamble online at virtual game tables. The Michigan Gaming Control Board authorized gaming company Evolution to host table games through...
Politicsbutlerradio.com

Game Commission: Doe Licenses Taking Longer To Process

The new online system to register doe licenses is making hunters wait longer than usual to see if their application was approved. Game Commission officials say the Hunt-Fish-PA system is experiencing slowdowns during the peak sale periods. Mail-in applications are still available, although many have been sent to the county...
Michigan Statemoodyonthemarket.com

Michigan online gaming revenue quiet after Spring flurry

Online casino gaming and sports betting activity in Michigan continues to crawl through the traditional summer slowdown. Michigan Gaming Control Board reported that both segments of online wagering remain significantly cooled since its initial surge to open 2021. “Michigan’s gross internet casino gaming and online sports betting wagering receipts in...
Santa Clarita, CASanta Clarita Radio

How FanDuel Is Becoming Americas #1 Operator

The changes in the online sports betting regulations in the United States means it is now possible for each individual state to decide if they would like to legalize online sports betting. Colorado, Illinoi, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Virginia are all examples of states where it is now possible to have a sports wager online legally.
Hobbieslegalsportsreport.com

New Info Tough To Glean From New Mobile NY Sports Betting Answers

It came down to the wire but a mobile NY sports betting deadline was eventually hit Thursday evening by the state’s regulators. The New York State Gaming Commission released a 29-page Q&A between potential applicants and the commission concerning the mobile betting RFA. The Q&A is the first of two...
signalscv.com

Why online slots are still online players favorite games

The last few years have been vital for iGaming growth. Many industries have transformed with the development of technology. The online gaming industry has not been left behind either; it has transformed from being a casual hobby to becoming a favorite killer time activity. Millions of people across the world...
Gamblingbigeasymagazine.com

Ways To Choose the Best Indian Online Casino

The evolution of the Internet has caused the fact that access to gambling in our time can almost everyone. Now you can find many different gaming clubs in the network, capable in some cases, to offer their visitors thousands of gambling games. The critical point is the right choice of casinos; if you want to pick a game club and not make a mistake, following the tips from this article will be a perfect solution https://indiasneed.com/. Here are reviews of various online casinos in India.
Michigan Statecasinobeats.com

Golden Nugget debuts online live dealer table games in Michigan

Golden Nugget Online Gaming has received Michigan Gaming Control Board approval to launch online live dealer titles at its igaming entity across the region. This will see patrons of GoldenNuggetCasino.com gain access to blackjack, roulette and baccarat table games with real dealers from their computer or smartphone, anywhere in Michigan.
apppicker.com

5 Reasons to Play Online Table Games Instead of Going to a Casino

Have you always enjoyed the thrills and excitement that the classic table games offer in the casino? They tend to be a huge draw, with many players spending their entire time at the table rather than checking out other options. But what about the hottest gaming trend across the globe - online table games? Maybe you’ve had friends discuss the online options and you’ve held off until this point figuring it wouldn’t be the same type of immersive and fun experience. If so, it’s time to change that way of thinking.
GamblingCanyon News

The Easiest Casino Games To Win

UNITED STATES—Every reputable and reliable gaming casino has plenty of amazing games. And they all have their unique strategies and rules. When you visit these gambling sites online, you’ll find numerous articles that discuss different types of games and how to excel in them. To win in the online gambling world, you need to know the games that you should play to avoid risking your hard-earned money and wasting time. This article will serve both veterans and beginners because we will talk about the best strategies to increase your chances of winning while playing casino games. You should keep in mind that success in the gambling world is never guaranteed. Winning in some games requires consistent practice. Let’s get started!
GamblingMinneapolis Star Tribune

Las Vegas' newest casino is big, red and cashless

Resorts World Las Vegas, the biggest new-build casino on the Strip in more than a decade, opened late last month. It's very red, was several years in the making and covers about 88 acres. The casino is promoting its "completely seamless cashless wagering experience." The gaming floor covers 117,000 square feet. Retail offerings include a pop-up shop called Kardashian Kloset with items "hand selected by the family." Hilton is managing the hotel rooms — all 3,500 of them. Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan will all perform eventually at the 5,000-seat Theater at Resorts World Las Vegas, which opens in November.
Personal FinancePosted by
BGR.com

Special $1,000 stimulus checks are being sent to certain people – see if you qualify

A new stimulus check as part of a fourth wave of direct payments won’t be coming from the federal government anytime soon. The kickoff of the federal child tax credit payments, which will deliver six monthly stimulus checks to Americans through December, pretty much ensures that. It’s no doubt a tough political challenge to make a case for new stimulus checks when the country is already in the midst of… well, distributing checks, and will be doing so for several more months. What’s being sent out now is the result of chopping up the expanded federal child tax credit into six...
Politicspncguam.com

Starting Aug. 1, PUA claimants must meet federal work search requirements

The Office of the Governor has announced that effective Aug. 1, the suspension of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (“PUA”) work search requirement contained in Executive Order 2020-25 is rescinded. PUA claimants must now meet work search requirements as required in United States Department of Labor guidance following Hawaii regulations. In...
NFLSlate

It’s Time to Start Requiring Vaccinations

The idea of “vaccine passports”—physical or virtual documents proving that their carrier had gotten COVID shots, and which would be required to gain access to a given space—got preemptively gnarled, in the United States, by the defiant and oppositional reflexes of the Republican Party’s ascendant Petulant 2-Year-Old Caucus. Even the term vaccine passport itself is fraught—played up by the anti-vax movement, presumably, because it connotes more jet-set exclusivity and intimidating legal finality than dryer phrases, like immunization record or health pass, that describe the same thing. The certainty of immediate behavioral, political, and legal backlash must weigh on the public officials and business owners, even in the bluest states, who have so far refrained from instituting these requirements. The events of Jan. 6—among many, many other events—prove that crossing the right wing carries risks including violence even if its cause is ultimately a losing and stupid one.

Comments / 0

Community Policy