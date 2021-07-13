Cancel
Sidney, OH

Giving back to those who gave

By MELANIE SPEICHER
Sidney Daily News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIDNEY — If you had the opportunity to help shake away the decades for our remaining World War II veterans for just a little while, would you take it?. As we go through our daily grind it’s far too easy to overlook our elderly. We’re all guilty of assuming they’re too old, too tired, or would have no interest in driving to a quiet airstrip for a flight, just for fun. What about their stories? It’s okay if you forget to ask them. Because we now introduce you to someone who refuses to put them aside and has made it his mission to thank our WW2 veterans by gifting them with a flight in a 1942 Boeing Stearman, and open cockpit biplane.

