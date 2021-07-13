Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Steuben County, NY

Steuben Co’s Manager/Sheriff’s Statement About Bail Reform And Drug Treatment

wlea.net
 14 days ago

BATH, NY – Statement From Steube County Manager Jack Wheeler:. Efforts at the Steuben County Jail to assist inmates’ recovery from addictions received a serious setback during the past 1.5 years, county Sheriff Jim Allard said Monday. During Allard’s report to the county Legislature’s Public Safety and Corrections Committee on his department’s goals, he said the jail’s program had successfully aimed at evaluation, daily counseling and recovery follow-throughs. However, the state’s pre-bail reform law and COVID-19 restrictions put many of the recovery efforts on hold, he said. And a new unfunded bill shifting the cost of medical treatment onto county jails could only add more challenges to an already-hobbled effort at the jail, he warned.

wlea.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steuben County, NY
Government
County
Steuben County, NY
Steuben County, NY
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bail Reform#Drug Treatment#Drug Trafficking#Mental Health#Legislature#Steuben Co#Manager Sheriff#Bath
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Washington StateClarkCountyToday

Sheriff Chuck Atkins issues statement about CCSO’s review and implementation of Washington state 2021 police reform legislation

Members of the Washington State Legislature passed a package of police reforms in April, the majority of which go into effect on Sunday (July 25) On Thursday, Clark County Sheriff Chuck Atkins issued a detailed statement in response to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office review and implementation of Washington state’s 2021 police reform legislation.
John Day, OREast Oregonian

Sheriff's office makes drug warrant arrest

JOHN DAY — A woman with drug warrants is out of jail after being arrested Wednesday, July 21, because Ohio would not extradite her. The Grant County Sheriff's Office arrested Ailene Capaldo, 27, on outstanding warrants out of Wayne County, Ohio, at about 4 p.m. according to a press release from Sheriff Todd McKinley.
Steuben County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Steuben Sheriff’s Deputy Promoted to Criminal Investigator

Deputy Brooke Payne of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office has been promoted to criminal investigator. An eleven-year veteran of the sheriff’s department, Payne has served as an instructor, physical training instructor, field training officer, car seat technician, and EMT. She has attended the undercover narcotics and animal cruelty investigation courses and assisted in many investigations.
Limestone County, ALWAAY-TV

Opening statements in Limestone Co. Sheriff's criminal case

After a full week of jury selection, the jury is finally seated for the criminal case against Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely. Opening statements began Friday at 10:30 am, right after the jury was sworn in. Opening statements act as time for both sides to paint a broad picture of what they will uncover over the next couple of weeks.
Union Springs, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Sheriff’s Office Hosting Drug Take Back Event

The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office will hold a drug take back event at the Union Springs Fire Department from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 24. It is the latest in a series of collections designed to get potentially dangerous drugs out of the hands of young people and others who have not been prescribed the medications.
Canandaigua, NYFingerLakes1

Canandaigua man charged with contempt after violating court order

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Canandaigua man following the violation of a court order. Deputies were called to investigate the alleged violation, which resulted in the arrest of 40-year-old Jason Chrysler. The Canandaigua resident was charged with second-degree criminal contempt. He was issued an appearance...
Pennsylvania Statewesb.com

Bradford Fugitive Arrested in Potter County

An Eldred man wanted in Bradford was arrested in Potter County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, troopers found a disabled motorist on Route 6 in Potter County who turned out to be 23 year old Earl Knight, Jr. Upon investigation, it was discovered that Knight had multiple warrants for his arrest out of Bradford.
Steuben County, NYwlea.net

Sheriff’s Office: Domestic Dispute In Corning, Drug Arrest In Erwin

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard reports that on July 9, 2021, deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kaseem J. Webster, age 25, of East Market Street, Corning, New York. It is alleged that Mr. Webster choked and struck a member of his family or household while in the Town of Erwin, New York. Mr. Webster was charged with Strangulation in the Second Degree, a class D Felony, and Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree. Mr. Webster was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and remanded to the Steuben County Jail.
Albany, NYDaily Star

Sheriffs: State is obscuring data on bail overhaul's effects

ALBANY — Leaders of groups representing county sheriffs and police chiefs say the state government should produce a comprehensive evaluation of recent modifications to the bail statutes to determine the impacts on public safety in communities across New York. Both Patrick Phelan, director of the New York State Association of...
Corning, NYWETM

Corning man arrested on multiple drug charges

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – David Turner, 41, was arrested on an active Superior Court Warrant based on a three-month investigation into the sale of methamphetamine in Steuben County. According to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, Turner allegedly possessed and sold narcotics and suspected methamphetamine in the Town of Erwin in...
Mental HealthPosted by
Daily News

Policing mental illness: What to make of the first month of an NYPD pilot

Very early data on a small-bore city pilot project in Harlem shows that sending social workers and EMTs instead of cops to some mental-health crisis calls can get more seriously mentally ill people help rather than subjecting them to danger or churning them through the criminal justice system, which all too often worsens their condition. It’s why the program should expand, as the NYPD intends. ...
Mitchell County, IAkchanews.com

Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office Issues Safety Statement

In the wake of the discovery of human remains last week about five miles northwest of Osage, the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office has issued a statement letting citizens know the nature trails throughout the county are safe. A hiker on the Greenbelt Trail near Mitchell discovered the human remains nearby...

Comments / 0

Community Policy