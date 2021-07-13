Steuben Co’s Manager/Sheriff’s Statement About Bail Reform And Drug Treatment

BATH, NY – Statement From Steube County Manager Jack Wheeler:. Efforts at the Steuben County Jail to assist inmates’ recovery from addictions received a serious setback during the past 1.5 years, county Sheriff Jim Allard said Monday. During Allard’s report to the county Legislature’s Public Safety and Corrections Committee on his department’s goals, he said the jail’s program had successfully aimed at evaluation, daily counseling and recovery follow-throughs. However, the state’s pre-bail reform law and COVID-19 restrictions put many of the recovery efforts on hold, he said. And a new unfunded bill shifting the cost of medical treatment onto county jails could only add more challenges to an already-hobbled effort at the jail, he warned.