Secret Side Effects of Eating Apples, Says Science
As sure as God made little green apples, America's most abundant fruit is loaded with health-promoting nutrients like antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, fiber, and other good-for-you compounds. It's hard to go wrong when you start your day shining up a Mac, Red Delicious, or Honey Crisp on your sleeve. It's no wonder some clever Welsh bloke from Pembrokeshire had the wisdom to coin the adage that eventually shortened to, "an apple a day keeps the doctor away."www.eatthis.com
Comments / 0