Chicago, IL

Chicago Summer Opera to Present Händel’s ‘Alcina’

By Logan Martell
operawire.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 13, 2021, Chicago Summer Opera will present a staged performance of Händel’s “Alcina,” from the Prairie Lakes Theater in De Plaines, Illinois. Stage director Margaret Jumonville and conductor Johannes Löhner lead a double cast of artists, comprised of Caroline Brazelton and Blake Hetherington in the title role; Isabella Hanreiter and Clara Reeves as Morgana; Sydney Macnabb and Sophie Caplin as Oberto; Maria Gubbels and Olivia Ericsson and Ruggiero; Carmen Vizin-Esquivel and Rachel Deatherage as Bradamante; Juan Tello as Oronte; and Izhar Abdi Poncelis Santana and Nathan Jensen as Melisso.

