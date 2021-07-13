Friendly nudge could connect young adults and vaccines

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine offers you ample protection against the virus but can also cause a few non-serious side effects such as fatigue, soreness in the injection site, nausea, chills, or a slight fever, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Still, other serious side effects were found to be exceedingly rare, such as a blood-clotting reaction caused by the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines in a very small number of cases. Now, a new study has linked Bell's palsy with the Pfizer vaccine, establishing a connection between one patient and the delayed side effect.