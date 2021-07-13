Cancel
Friendly nudge could connect young adults and vaccines

Tri-City Herald
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData from the CDC shows adults ages 18-24 are among the groups with the lowest U.S vaccination rate. But, this demographic can still be swayed, one friendly nudge at a time, says Dr. Joshua Liao of the UW School of Medicine.

Related
Public HealthKilleen Daily Herald

‘I am 30 and have no reason to get vaccinated.’ Getting COVID-19 shots in the arms of young adults a challenge for public health experts.

CHICAGO — Sally Vala says she has no desire to get the COVID-19 vaccine, in part because she’s relatively young and has no major health problems. “I am 30 and have no reason to get vaccinated,” said the west suburban Downers Grove woman. “I’m healthy, exercise and have been fine since this whole thing started. No plans on getting the vaccine.”
Science Daily

Vaccine hesitancy in young adults may hamper herd immunity

Vaccine skepticism among young adults may stall efforts to achieve herd immunity -- a threshold in which approximately 80 percent of a population is vaccinated against the coronavirus. A study by UC San Francisco researchers found that about one in four unvaccinated people aged 18 to 25 said that they...
Observer-Reporter

Vaccine hesitancy among young adults continues as delta variant spreads

In the seven months since COVID-19 vaccinations first became available, Dr. Amy Crawford-Faucher, a family medicine specialist at Allegheny Health Network, has heard a variety of explanations from young adults who have not gotten vaccinated. “In young folks, there’s this feeling of immortality: ‘I’m young, I’m healthy, I got COVID...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

24 Percent of Young Adults Hesitant to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Last Updated: July 22, 2021. Reasons for potentially rejecting vaccination include desire to wait and see if vaccine is safe, concerns over side effects. THURSDAY, July 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Twenty-four percent of young U.S. adults are hesitant to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a study published online July 14 in the Journal of Adolescent Health.
Bismarck, NDAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

COVID Infections Increasing In Young Adults, Causing Hospitalizations

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota officials are racing to get young adults vaccinated against COVID as hospitalizations in this age group are on the rise. The state's health department says almost three-and-a-half percent of people with COVID between the ages of 20-to-29-years-old had to be hospitalized. Officials are hoping more...
Kalamazoo, MIWWMT

Medical experts and young adults host virtual town hall on vaccines for Gen Z

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Medical experts and young adults came together July 20, 2021, to focus on getting the COVID-19 vaccine to Gen Z. The group shared their personal stories on why they decided to get the shot and the side effects they felt. The discussion dove more in depth into how different everyone could have side effects, if they had them at all.
KidsHealthline

If More Adults Don’t Get Vaccinated, More Kids Will Develop COVID-19

Vaccinations among all eligible age groups are slowing, even while the number of cases is increasing. This trend is likely to lead to more cases among children. Children can potentially experience severe health outcomes, including death, from COVID-19. Coronavirus variants, which may potentially be more dangerous, are a special concern for unvaccinated children.
Wave 3

UK COVID research needs young adults who are not vaccinated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - CDC tracking of vaccination rates shows that people ages 18-29 continue to have the lowest rates of vaccination against COVID-19. Researchers at the University of Kentucky Center for Clinical and Translational Science (CCTS) are now actively recruiting these young adults for a new study. “We need...
MARCIO DELGADO

Can optimism help young adults thrive?

64% of millennials believe they would be physically healthier if they reduced their time spent on social mediaPhoto: Csaba Balazs. How many times have you heard that ‘we are what we eat’? How often have you been reminded that exercise plays a huge part in prolonging our life?
KidsDevils Lake Daily Journal

Nine safety tips for young adults

Whether your young adult is the first or the last to leave the nest, you want them to be safe out there! Let the ND Safety Council help with our empowering self-protection class that teaches practical self-defense methods and personal safety insights. Register now here! Join your child for a...
yourvalley.net

Connect offers rides to vaccinations

Community life is buzzing going forward from the COVID-19 pandemic phase. While residents watch activities return to normal there are seniors questioning whether or not the pandemic is over. Northwest Valley Connect Volunteers have a concern for those not vaccinated and remain vulnerable to the possibility of contracting the virus....
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, You May Have This Delayed Side Effect, New Study Says

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine offers you ample protection against the virus but can also cause a few non-serious side effects such as fatigue, soreness in the injection site, nausea, chills, or a slight fever, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Still, other serious side effects were found to be exceedingly rare, such as a blood-clotting reaction caused by the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines in a very small number of cases. Now, a new study has linked Bell's palsy with the Pfizer vaccine, establishing a connection between one patient and the delayed side effect.
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued a New COVID Warning

Coronavirus cases are on the rise again in your state, as the Delta variant rips through unvaccinated people and threatens to spin-off more mutants. Concerned about the spread, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, offered a wake-up call warning on CNN. Read on for six pieces of essential advice given this whole new ballgame—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Daily Mail

Woman, 33, with learning difficulties died of neglect after her parents fed her diet of junk food and she developed severe health problems, inquest hears

A 33-year-old woman with learning difficulties died after suffering neglect as her loving family struggled to cope with her needs, a coroner has heard. Kerry Warren, who lived in Newstead, Stoke-on-Trent with her sister and mother Tracey, needed help with basic tasks and would get distressed or aggressive if somebody tried to help her against her will.

