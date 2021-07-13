An Eye-Popping Stair Puts a Contemporary Twist on a Historic Apartment in Argentina

It all started with a piano and a chance encounter in Paris. “The apartment has been in the family since the late 1970s,” the Beirut-born inhabitant explains of her abode, which is located not far from the Arc de Triomphe. “The previous owner had this piano and said, ‘If you want the apartment, you have to take the piano,’ since he didn’t want to move it out. It then became the starting point for everything [that followed].”