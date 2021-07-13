An Eye-Popping Stair Puts a Contemporary Twist on a Historic Apartment in Argentina
Working with a challenging layout, a designer couple add a show-stopping stair enclosure. Ezequiel Adelmo Manasseri and María Sol Depetris had been searching for three years when they finally found their future apartment. Occupying the full second floor and an attic in one of Rosario, Argentina’s many "French-style" buildings—Haussmann-esque constructions dating from the early 20th century—the space had most recently housed an accounting firm.www.dwell.com
Comments / 0