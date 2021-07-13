Cancel
An Eye-Popping Stair Puts a Contemporary Twist on a Historic Apartment in Argentina

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorking with a challenging layout, a designer couple add a show-stopping stair enclosure. Ezequiel Adelmo Manasseri and María Sol Depetris had been searching for three years when they finally found their future apartment. Occupying the full second floor and an attic in one of Rosario, Argentina’s many "French-style" buildings—Haussmann-esque constructions dating from the early 20th century—the space had most recently housed an accounting firm.

