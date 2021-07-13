Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

BLINKs Have Mixed Feelings About BLACKPINK Emmys Snub

Elite Daily
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nominations for this year’s Emmy Awards have officially been revealed. The list included so many fan-favorites like Bridgerton, WandaVision, and This Is Us, but one that was noticeably absent to BLINKs was BLACKPINK’s 2020 documentary Light Up The Sky. The film was released worldwide on Netflix last November shortly after the group dropped their debut album on Oct. 2. It marked the girls’ first documentary, as well as the streaming platform’s first K-pop original content. Since it was a huge international success, fans felt it deserved to get recognized. These tweets about BLACKPINK's Light Up The Sky 2021 Emmys snub show fans are sad it didn’t get nominated. However, they’re hopeful the girls will have another shot at scoring a win in the future.

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Selena Gomez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmys#Emmy Awards#Mixed Feelings#This Is Us#Wandavision#Blinks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesIn Style

The BLACKPINK Movie Is a Thank You To All the Blinks

They were a hit from the very beginning. BLACKPINK's very first song debuted at the top of every chart in South Korea within four hours. From there, it's only been getting bigger and better. To celebrate, the supergroup is releasing a new film, BLACKPINK THE MOVIE, to commemorate five years in the business and thank the Blinks from around the world for their support.
MoviesNew Haven Register

'I May Destroy You' Earns Nine Emmy Nominations After Golden Globes Snub

Michaela Coel’s “I May Destroy You” is on quite a roll: after picking up two BAFTA Awards and a Peabody, the HBO limited series is now officially in the running for Emmys, winning nine nominations Tuesday. The series was nominated in the limited or anthology race, and Coel scored in...
MoviesElite Daily

The New BLACKPINK: The Movie Trailer Will Make BLINKs Emotional

If you loved BLACKPINK’s Netflix documentary, Light Up The Sky, wait until you hear this: The group is dropping another movie, but this time, it’ll be in theaters worldwide, which means you can finally catch Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa on the big screen. You better book your tickets now because every BLINK will be itching to go. To get ready for the release, here are all the BLACKPINK: The Movie details you need to know, including its release date, trailer, and more.
MusicElite Daily

Suga's Hobbies Outside Of BTS Are All About Creative Growth

BTS is one of the most in-demand acts in the world. Whenever they make a comeback, they make appearances on all the major TV networks across the world. In fact, BTS is so big they’re often the closing act at award shows. Since it seems they’re always on the go performing around the world, fans must wonder what the guys do when they’re not working. BTS' Suga's hobbies reveal he’s always keeping busy and learning.
Moviesthebrag.com

Gear up, Blinks! The trailer for BLACKPINK’s anniversary movie is here

K-pop group BLACKPINK have dropped an enigmatic trailer for their upcoming anniversary movie, BLACKPINK: The Movie. BLACKPINK’s anniversary is just around the corner, and the group is getting ready to celebrate five years of being together in a monumental way. One of K-pop’s biggest acts has just dropped an emotional trailer for BLACKPINK: The Movie, which is part of their ‘4+1’ anniversary project.
Behind Viral VideosElite Daily

Billie Clapped Back At Haters Saying She's In Her "Flop Era" On TikTok

Ahead of dropping her second studio album, Happier Than Ever, on July 30, Billie Eilish responded to haters saying she's in her "flop era” in a July 11 TikTok. Let me tell you, she did not hold back. With 40 million views and 7 million likes on her video and counting, fans clearly loved her clapback, showing how, at the end of the day, Eilish has more supporters than critics on her side.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Here’s The Photo That Convinced Fans Ryan Seacrest, Selena Gomez Would Make A Perfect Couple

Selena Gomez celebrated her 29th birthday yesterday and received a cascade of celebrity shout-outs in honor of her big day, but one, in particular, stood out to fans. Live! With Kelly And Ryan star, Ryan Seacrest, posted a photo of himself and Gomez along with a heartfelt message to Instagram and now the pair’s fans can’t stop talking about how cute the two of them look together. Some have even gone so far as to suggest the two start dating!
Indiana StateElite Daily

There's A New Girl In Town On Never Have I Ever & She's Cool AF

Netflix’s acclaimed teen comedy Never Have I Ever is finally back for Season 2, and with it comes some exciting new faces. As protagonist Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues navigating the intense highs and lows of high school, the arrival of a brand-new student makes her question everything. So, as you dive into Season 2, you may be wondering: Who plays Aneesa in Never Have I Ever? Here’s what to know about Megan Suri and her character.
TV ShowsElite Daily

Jan Reveals She Voted Against The Group In This All Stars 6 Clip

For all its twisty potential, the lipstick voting system in the All Stars iterations of Drag Race hasn’t really caused too much drama in the past (aside from that Naomi/Manila moment in Season 4) — but it is seriously stirring the pot in All Stars 6. Right off the bat this season, an errant vote created a bit of animosity between Trinity K. Bonet and Yara Sofia, which was closely followed by the closest vote in Drag Race herstory when only two lipsticks sent Silky Nutmeg Ganache home over A’keria Davenport. And in this first-look clip of Drag Race All Stars 6 Episode 5, the vote reveal reached peak awkwardness when Jan admitted she’d picked A’keria’s lipstick, despite everyone else voting out Yara.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Courteney Cox Has Mixed Feelings About Her 'Friends' Reunion Emmy Nomination

As far as consolation prizes are concerned, Courteney Cox sees her long-overdue Emmy Award nomination as too little, too late. The 57-year-old actor was the only principal cast member of “Friends” who did not score an Emmy nomination during the show’s 10-season run. But her luck appeared to shift earlier this month when she was recognized as an executive producer of HBO Max’s “Friends: The Reunion,” which was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (pre-recorded).
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Selena Gomez And Ryan Seacrest Spark Relationship Rumours

Are Selena Gomez and Ryan Seacrest dating? That’s what fans are calling for. Seacrest posted a picture to Instagram celebrating Selena’s birthday, fans commented on how good the radio host and singer looked together. “Celebrating the rarest of them all,” he said. “Cheers to you @selenagomez – happy birthday!” Ryan...
CelebritiesJezebel

Halsey's Relationship With the Press Going Straight to the Graveyard After Being Misgendered

Singer and new parent Halsey found some time during her child’s nap time on Wednesday to let Allure know exactly how they felt about a recent cover story and interview featuring the artist. According to E!, the since-deleted tweets railed against the outlet for only using “she” to refer to Halsey throughout the piece despite being told by the star that they identify as shey/they; as she said on social media in March, they prefer to be addressed with both pronouns. “First your writer made a focal point in my cover story my pronouns and you guys deliberately disrespected them by not using them in the article,” Halsey reportedly wrote.
TennisElite Daily

Never Have I Ever Fans Are Freaking Out Over Season 2's Supermodel Narrator

Never Have I Ever’s first season was full of unexpected delights. Chief among them was the narrator, John McEnroe, the famous tennis champion. Devi’s idol was the voice narrating her life and experiences, expressing her thoughts, hopes, and dreams. But the conceit was too delicious for the series not to expand ongoing into Season 2. As fans discovered when they got to Episode 3, someone else has a celebrity narrator in their heads — Paxton, who hears everything in the voice of supermodel Gigi Hadid. These tweets about Gigi Hadid’s Never Have I Ever Season 2 narration are proof that every character should have a celebrity narrator — and the more surprising, the better.
TV & VideosOrlando Sentinel

Emmys 2021 nominations: Snubs and surprises

Nobody’s perfect, except for maybe Jean Smart, so we can’t totally fault the Television Academy for missing a few at the Emmy nominations. While “Ted Lasso,” “The Crown” and “The Mandalorian” ran away with the nominations Tuesday, we still noticed a few unexpected additions and cuts. Emmys 2021 nominations: ‘Ted...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Katie Morton Admits Mixed Feelings About Colton Underwood Coming Out

Bachelor in Paradise alum Katie Morton has some mixed feelings in regards to her ex-Colton Underwood. Katie made her Bachelor debut during Colton’s season of the show. She then appeared on BIP where she became engaged to Chris Bukowski. Their engagement didn’t last long before they called it off. Now, Katie is spilling her feelings about Colton coming out as gay and also about her new relationship. What has she been feeling?

Comments / 0

Community Policy