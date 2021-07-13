BLINKs Have Mixed Feelings About BLACKPINK Emmys Snub

The nominations for this year’s Emmy Awards have officially been revealed. The list included so many fan-favorites like Bridgerton, WandaVision, and This Is Us, but one that was noticeably absent to BLINKs was BLACKPINK’s 2020 documentary Light Up The Sky. The film was released worldwide on Netflix last November shortly after the group dropped their debut album on Oct. 2. It marked the girls’ first documentary, as well as the streaming platform’s first K-pop original content. Since it was a huge international success, fans felt it deserved to get recognized. These tweets about BLACKPINK's Light Up The Sky 2021 Emmys snub show fans are sad it didn’t get nominated. However, they’re hopeful the girls will have another shot at scoring a win in the future.