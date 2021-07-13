Cancel
Major Russian-speaking ransomware gang behind JBS and Kaseya attacks goes offline

By Kevin Collier
NBC News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA prolific, Russian-speaking ransomware gang has suddenly disappeared from the internet months after executing some of the most high-profile cyberattacks on U.S. targets. It is unclear why the group's online footprint, including its blog and payment-processing infrastructure, have gone offline, but its absence has prompted questions about whether the U.S. took action just days after President Joe Biden promised consequences for a string of cyberattacks. But ransomware gangs have also been known to voluntarily disband, only to return under a different name.

