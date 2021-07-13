Cancel
Movies

‘WandaVision’ Earns 23 Emmy Nominations For Marvel Studios

By Claire Epting
 12 days ago
WandaVision has garnered a bewitching 23 nominations at the 2021 Emmy Awards. The nominations for the highly anticipated award ceremony were released on Tuesday morning, with WandaVision scoring Marvel Studios’ first major Emmy noms in history. In terms of most nominations, the Disney+ series sits just behind Netflix’s The Crown...

Lafayette, LA
97.3 The Dawg plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana.

Elizabeth Olsen
Kathryn Hahn
Robert Lopez
Paul Bettany
#Emmy Nominations#Emmy Awards#Lead Actress#Lead Actor#Mcu#Falcon#The Winter Soldier
MoviesLas Vegas Herald

HBO Max slated to release 10 Warner Bros. titles

Washington [US], July 25 (ANI): After deciding to release its full slate of 2021 Warner Bros. films on HBO Max under a hybrid streaming and theatrical model, it seems WarnerMedia is prepared to continue using its Warner Bros. assets for luring subscribers to the service in 2022. According to The...
EntertainmentPosted by
CinemaBlend

10 Marvel Characters The Twilight Cast Would Be Perfect To Play

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. To any fans of Stephenie Meyer’s bestselling YA fantasy novel series, I think I can guess what you all are pondering about as you are streaming the Twilight movies on Netflix: what Marvel characters should these be actors be playing? OK, even if that seemingly random question did not pass your mind before, I would be willing to bet that the thought of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in the Marvel movies is living rent free in your imagination now that I have introduced the idea, huh? Well, why don’t we have a little fun with this and see which superheroes (or supervillains) from Marvel Comics would be a good fit for the following 10 members of the Twilight cast, starting with our central heroine.
MoviesComicBook

Batman v Superman Writer Explains Why Marvel Movies Are More Successful Than DC

Through 13 years in Hollywood, Marvel Studios has grossed nearly $23 billion at the box office, a feat no franchise has come close to toppling. Pulling inspiration from Marvel Comics, the MCU has outpaced its direct rival — Warner Brothers' DC Extended Universe — by nearly $18 million, and the gap will likely only grow as Marvel Studios continues to release four movies a year. It's a night and day difference between the two franchises, and that's something Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice writer David S. Goyer knows all too well. According to the scribe, it's simply a matter of having the right infrastructure in place.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel Studios could fire a major actress from Black Panther 2

Marvel Studios is a film studio famous for treating actors very well, although it does not mind doing without some as it could happen in Black Panther 2. In Marvel Studios they are still very angry with Letitia Wright and his partners after the death of Chadwick Bosemanas he attacked the movie studio for wanting to go ahead with the movie Black Panther 2. That is why it could be replaced in the long-awaited sequel, this has already happened with other characters such as Hulk / Bruce Banner who changed from Edward Norton to Mark Ruffalo or War Machine / James ‘Rhodey’ Rhodes that changed from Terrence Howard to Don Cheadle.
ComicsComicBook

Exclusive Party Thor Added to Marvel's What If...? Funko Pops

Recently, Marvel Studios unveiled the trailer and release date for the upcoming animated series What If...? on Disney+. One of the big draws of the show is that MCU stars will provide the voices for the animated versions of their characters - with a major twist. The show explores the multiverse, so your favorite characters are going to take on new roles - like T-Challa as Star-Lord and Peggy Carter as super solider Captain Carter. This, of course, will make for some very interesting Funko Pops.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Tom Hiddleston reveals the best of working with Marvel Studios

Actor Tom Hiddleston will always be remembered for dramatically portraying Loki in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. You can already enjoy it in Disney Plus the series of Loki, where Tom Hiddleston reinterpret to the asgardian god of deception of Marvel Studios. Now he has wanted to explain what it feels like to bring this beloved character to life and how much he got involved with the show.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Added 10 New Movies/TV Shows Today

It’s Friday, so you know what that means, Disney Plus users – time for another haul of new content to arrive on the Mouse House streaming platform. These days we’re treated to two hauls per week, what with original TV titles debuting on Wednesdays now. So if you’ve already binged the latest episodes of Marvel Studios Assembled and the Turner & Hooch premiere, then here’s what’s fresh on D+ for you to catch this weekend.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Black Widow: Marvel’s Kevin Feige confirms Easter Egg in opening sequence

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has confirmed the existence of an Easter Egg in the new Black Widow film.Fans of the new Scarlett Johansson-starring movie had spotted the potential Easter Egg upon the film’s dual cinema and Disney+ streaming release earlier this month.Johannson’s character Natasha is seen wearing an arrow necklace in the film, and fans wanted to know if this was a nod to Clint Barton/Hawkeye.Responding to fans after a watch party, Feige confirmed it was. “Yes, the arrow necklace was Scarlett’s idea.”Feige also went on to reveal why Black Widow is one of the few Marvel films to...
Moviesepicstream.com

Black Panther 2 Star Michaela Coel Becomes Storm in Awesome Art

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. There's no doubt that Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman's untimely death left a massive void in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that would be hard to fill. The general belief right now is that Marvel Studios will be making up for it by introducing new characters to the fold apart from giving us T'Challa's one true successor. This week, the upcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever added a new cast member in British actress Michaela Coel.
Retailepicstream.com

Spider-Man 3: Theaters are Using Fake Posters to Hype Up MCU Film

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. We're less than five months away from the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home but for some intriguing reason, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have yet to unveil the threequel's official trailer much to the chagrin of webheads. If you haven't been keeping up with the latest MCU rumors that have been circulating online, it is believed that the third Spidey film will feature the grand returns of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.
Moviesradionwtn.com

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ casts Michaela Coel in sequel

“I May Destroy You” creator and star Michaela Coel has been cast in Marvel Studios’ upcoming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” According to Variety, Coel joined the production at Atlanta’s Pinewood Studios, where director Ryan Coogler started production last month. Other cast members include returning stars Letitia Wright, Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett.
Moviesepicstream.com

Kid Loki Actor Teases Young Avengers Project

Loki gave fans a lot of things that they have been hoping for, like Richard E. Grant playing Classic Loki and Jonathan Majors debuting as Kang the Conqueror (or at least a Variant of Kang). Amazingly, the Marvel Cinematic Universe series also introduced another member of the Young Avengers when they brought in a Loki Variant known as Kid Loki.
TV & Videosgeekculture.co

Warner Bros. To Produce 10 Movies Exclusively For HBO Max In 2022

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar has officially said the studio will be producing 10 movies next year for HBO Max exclusively. On an AT&T earnings call, the man mentioned that while motion picture format movies still matter, citing the success of Godzilla vs. Kong in theatres, the team will be trying to drive subscriber growth on its streaming service as the new normal post-pandemic.
MoviesCinema Blend

Sorry, Fantastic Four Fans, Emily Blunt Further Explains Why She’s Not Interested In Superhero Movies

Later this month, blockbuster superstars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt will combine their powerful personalities for the Disney adventure film Jungle Cruise. But while promoting that movie, the two actors reminded us of just how different their tastes in projects might be. Johnson acts like a superhero on screen in numerous projects, and actually will play one for the very first time when his Black Adam project arrives in theaters. But Blunt has no real interest in the genre, despite the fact that she has been fancast as one hero, in particular, for years.

