‘WandaVision’ Earns 23 Emmy Nominations For Marvel Studios

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. To any fans of Stephenie Meyer’s bestselling YA fantasy novel series, I think I can guess what you all are pondering about as you are streaming the Twilight movies on Netflix: what Marvel characters should these be actors be playing? OK, even if that seemingly random question did not pass your mind before, I would be willing to bet that the thought of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in the Marvel movies is living rent free in your imagination now that I have introduced the idea, huh? Well, why don’t we have a little fun with this and see which superheroes (or supervillains) from Marvel Comics would be a good fit for the following 10 members of the Twilight cast, starting with our central heroine.