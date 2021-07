You wouldn’t think breaking into a stranger’s house would be a feel-good story, but this one comes with a twist. Louis Angelino III works a regular 9-to-5 job, and after hours he cleans houses for extra money and was recently asked to clean the apartment of a friend’s co-worker, Mark. He was told the key was under the mat and to let himself in. Angelino found the key under the mat, let himself in, and spent two hours cleaning the apartment…the wrong apartment.