A Penn Yan couple will be presented with the Donald and Corrine Stork Award for Community Service by Keuka College later this year. Jeff and Wendy Gifford were nominated for inspiring youth in the community and their continuing efforts to make their corner of the world a better place. Jeff serves as president and CEO of the Birkett Mills and has served on the Wayne Bank Board. A long-time basketball coach at Prattsburgh and member of the Section Five Boys Basketball Committee, Jeff took his love for local sports and turned that into a mission to help kids in any way he could.