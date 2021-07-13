Keith Urban to Return as a Coach on ‘The Voice’ Australia

Country music star Keith Urban's “God Whispered Your Name” feels very personal to his relationship with wife Nicole Kidman even though he didn't write it... The Keith Urban God Whispered Your Name song was released in March of 2020 as the second single from Urban’s eleventh studio album The Speed of Now Part 1. Country music superstar Keith Urban recently released his new single, “God Whispered Your Name”! The song was written by James Slater, Shy Carter, Micah Carter, and Chris August. A week after its release, it was his biggest streaming debut to date. As it continues to move up the charts, now comes the release of the song’s official music video, directed by Jennifer Massaux, that perfectly complements a song that as Urban states can mean a lot of things to a lot of different people.