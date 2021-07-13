Ireland beat South Africa for first time as Andy Balbirnie hits hundred in second one-day international
Captain Andy Balbirnie scored 102 from 117 balls as Ireland recorded their first-ever win over South Africa with a 43-run victory in the second ODI at Malahide. Balbirnie struck 10 fours and two sixes in his seventh ODI century, while Harry Tector (79 off 68) hit six fours and four sixes as the hosts posted 290-5 from their 50 overs before dismissing the Proteas for 247 in 48.3 overs in reply.www.skysports.com
