Sparklight announces nationwide outage, impacting many customers in the Valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sparklight says they are experiencing a technical issue that is impacting customers being able to use their phone or internet services. As of 5:30 Tuesday afternoon, Sparklight said, “We continue to make progress restoring internet services. Customers who have not rebooted their modems as of the time of this post and remain without service are asked to reboot again as we are now seeing success with rebooting following technical repairs.” It appears the outage has been going on for at least 12 hours and the cause of the outage has not been determined yet.