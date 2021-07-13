Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fargo, ND

Sparklight announces nationwide outage, impacting many customers in the Valley

By Valley News Live - Staff
valleynewslive.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sparklight says they are experiencing a technical issue that is impacting customers being able to use their phone or internet services. As of 5:30 Tuesday afternoon, Sparklight said, “We continue to make progress restoring internet services. Customers who have not rebooted their modems as of the time of this post and remain without service are asked to reboot again as we are now seeing success with rebooting following technical repairs.” It appears the outage has been going on for at least 12 hours and the cause of the outage has not been determined yet.

www.valleynewslive.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Government
Fargo, ND
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Support Sparklight Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
Swimming & SurfingNBC News

Swimmers get U.S. on medal board at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — The U.S. swim team ended the day-long drought Sunday after the Americans failed to medal on the first day of Olympic competition for the first time in almost 50 years. Chase Kalisz took the first gold medal for the U.S. and Jay Litherland snagged the first silver on...
SoccerPosted by
Fox News

Tokyo Olympics 2021: Japan’s Yuto Horigome captures first-ever skateboarding gold

Skateboarding was one of six Olympic sports to debut in Tokyo this year, and on Sunday the first medal was awarded in the competition. Japan’s Yuto Horigome picked up the medal in men’s street. He had initially faltered in his first two runs on the course at Ariake Urban Sports Park but was able to pull off high-scoring tricks in his third attempt and held off Kelvin Hoefler and the U.S.’ Jagger Eaton.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy