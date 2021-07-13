Cancel
New York Jets to host joint practices vs. Philadelphia

By Geoff Magliocchetti
Posted by 
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New York Jets will now face the Eagles three times this year, as they’ll host a pair of joint practices prior to their summer clash. Another chapter has added to the northeastern battle of green football. The New York Jets announced on Tuesday that One Jets Drive will host...

NFL247Sports

Marcus Maye and New York Jets contract extension update

As the NFL’s franchise tag deadline approaches on July 15 at 4 p.m. ET, it appears that the New York Jets will exercise the tag on safety Marcus Maye. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the team has not responded to Maye’s latest contract proposal. “Despite the #Jets publicly stating...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Gator faces crucial contract year with New York Jets

Former Florida linebacker Jarrad Davis hasn’t lived up to the first-round selection he received back in 2017 from the Detroit Lions. He showed some nice progress in his first two years, starting 14 games and totaling 96 tackles, a pick and a fumble recovery as a rookie. In 2018, he started all 16 games and registered a career-best 100 tackles.
NFLbostonnews.net

Eagles to hold joint Training Camp practices with Patriots, Jets

Competition is the name of the game for new Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni and he's embracing it as the team announced on Tuesday that it will hold joint practices during this year's Training Camp with the New England Patriots and the New York Jets ahead of their respective preseason matchups.
NFLYardbarker

How Joint Practices With Eagles, Packers During Preseason Will Help Jets This Year

With a team full of inexperienced players, the Jets coaching staff knows their roster needs to develop quickly as the season fast approaches. Keeping this in mind, Gang Green revealed they will be hosting the Philadelphia Eagles at their facility for two joint practices on August 24th and 25th, providing their squad with another opportunity to gain valuable experience prior to the season.
NFLchatsports.com

New York Jets offseason recap 2021: Linebackers

Following the conclusion of minicamp activities, the NFL offseason is officially over. The next time the New York Jets convene in Florham Park, they’ll be getting ready for preseason and regular season action for the 2021 campaign. With the offseason in the rearview mirror, ESM looks back on the green...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: What a Nick Foles trade to the Jets would look like

Here we are, once again talking about the possibility of Nick Foles being traded. Also once again, the Jets are the rumored team to be interested in the third-string quarterback. I am sure plenty of Chicago Bears fans want to see Foles gone seeing the team usually does not hold three quarterbacks on the active roster. Nick Foles is not someone to place on the practice squad the same way the team did Tyler Bray for years.
NFLYardbarker

New York Jets 2021 opponent report: Carolina Panthers

The New York Jets won’t have to wait long to check in on Sam Darnold, as they’ll open their 2021 season against their April trade partners. The Series: Carolina leads 4-3 (last meeting: 2017, 35-27 CAR) The “main protagonist showing off their new significant other in front of their ex”...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Zach Ertz rumors: NFL insider says pump the brakes on Eagles TE being over his grievances

Zach Ertz will be reporting to Eagles training camp next Wednesday, but according to one NFL expert, the decision is more about business than anything else. Howard Eskins recently reported that Ertz would in fact be reporting to the NovaCare Complex for Philadelphia’s first training camp under new head coach, Nick Sirianni. Eskins went a step further in his reporting, hinting at Ertz potentially being over his grievances, all while working out at the complex.
NFLbostonnews.net

New England Patriots Announce Joint Practice with Eagles

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots will travel to Philadelphia for joint practice sessions against the Eagles prior to their preseason game on Thursday, Aug. 19. The practice sessions will take place on Monday, Aug. 16 and Tuesday, Aug. 17 at times yet to be determined. Joint practices were not allowed in 2020 and preseason games were cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions during the pandemic.
NFLganggreennation.com

New York Jets Flight Connections 7/16/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. This season could be an interesting one for the Jets. The offense seems fairly set. A good stable of WRs, an improved offensive line, the 1st-round quarterback, and a good stable of RBs, and TEs who can block and run routes. On the defensive end, the DL is as stout as can be, while there’s still some questions about the linebacking group and the secondary. For once, I think there’s a chance the Jets offense could out-perform the defense. To some, that may not seem like such a large task, but it’s hardly been done in recent years, and would be refreshing in a way. It’s great to see a stout defense, but losing low scoring games can be more of a soul killer than high-scoring affairs. That is, if Zach Wilson can put on a show and help this offense take their next leap. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.
NFLchatsports.com

Ranking the New York Jets roster within the competitive AFC East

How does the New York Jets’ roster fare when comparing it against the rest of the AFC East, position-by-position?. If the New York Jets hope to be relevant in December, winning their AFC East matchups is a must. Before we know it, the summer will be nearing its end and...
NFLchatsports.com

Pre-1982 sack totals revealed for NFL, New York Jets

Since its introduction as an official statistic in 1982, the sack has long been considered the primary barometer for evaluating pass rushers. It has helped us paint the picture of NFL history (and New York Jets history), identifying the most dominant rushers the league has ever seen. There has always...
NFLchatsports.com

Trusted Philadelphia Eagles insider shares good news on Zach Ertz drama

Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles (Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports) It’s sort of been a nightmare if you’re a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and truthfully, it’s kind of hard to remember, at times, where all of the drama started. We just went to be one day as both members of the media and Birds fans, and everything we used to tease Dallas Cowboys fans about became relevant to our own situations and favorite football team.
NFL247Sports

LOOK: USC's Alijah Vera-Tucker signs with New York Jets

Former USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker made it official with the New York Jets on Tuesday, inking his rookie deal with the franchise. The first-round draft pick was the last USC draftee to sign his deal. Vera-Tucker's projected rookie deal as the No. 14 overall pick is $15, 885, 028...
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Howie Roseman takes a tumble in the NFL GM rankings

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... 16) Really, what is there to say other than “that escalated quickly.” 2017 felt like the birth of a dynasty. Howie Roseman’s hand-picked quarterback Carson Wentz was on track to win MVP until he tore his ACL in Week 14. What should have been a season-ruining disaster turned out to be a speed bump as the Eagles won their first Super Bowl in franchise history. That’s how good the 53-man roster was. Until it was too good to be true. The skill corps got old in a blink, the offensive line was ravaged by injury and the secondary simply never came together. Roseman’s best-laid plans splintered apart in every imaginable fashion, right down to his would-be cornerstone piece in Wentz devolving into one of the worst players in the league by 2020. A team that should have been running roughshod over the worst division in football is now rebuilding for the third time in eight years since Andy Reid’s departure. Roseman has given himself options with 19 draft picks over the past two springs, but 2020 first-rounder Jalen Reagor is already looking shaky, to the point that Roseman went back to the Day 1 receiving well this April. Roseman also made the least inspiring head-coaching hire of his career, with Nick Sirianni in seemingly no danger of out-scheming Chip Kelly and Doug Pederson. That, of course, could be the point after the increasingly convoluted Pederson years, but that is the charitable interpretation. Roseman’s rise, fall, rise, fall career arc is a vivid illustration of the one speed at which the NFL comes at you: Fast. [BLG Note: Roseman finished 4th in these GM rankings last year. Dropped 12 spots.]

