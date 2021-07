In advance of the most globally anticipated home run derby in major league history, the league Saturday unveiled an ad celebrating Angels star Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani, who leads the majors in home runs, is the first two-way all-star in MLB history. With his participation in Monday’s home run derby, the event will be broadcast on free television in Japan for the first time in at least 25 years, according to MLB. Ohtani is the first derby participant to start a major league game as a pitcher.